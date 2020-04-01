Christy McGinity Mourns Late Newborn: "It's Been So Hard"

Several days after suffering the worst possible heartbreak, Christy McGinity has opened up a little bit to her social media followers.

As previously reported in tragic detail, the Little Women: LA star lost her baby daughter at just two weeks old late this past month.

McGinty and boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo broke the horrible news to fans back on March 23.

'It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels," said the couple in a statement, adding:

"We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful.

"Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated."

Fast forward to monday March 30, and the Little Women: LA cast member took to Instagram to thank her followers for all the love and support they showed her following this tragedy.

Sharing a photo of her two-week-old baby’s feet (below), she gave an update about how she’s doing during this impossible time.

“Since our sweet Violet passed away, it’s been so hard grieving over her,” the 42-year old captioned this image, concluding;

“We have received so many heartfelt prayers, thoughts, flowers from all our friends and family. For that, we are very thankful."

Fans were quick to pass along their condolences after McGinity posted these words.

“Feels weird to say this about a stranger, but I really have been thinking about you so much. No one deserves what you’re going through. I wish I could bring her back to you. Hold onto each other,” one kind stranger wrote.

Another agreed:

“I am so sorry for your loss. May she rest in the arms of the angels."

McGinity and Carazo announced they was expecting back in August 2019.

"This will be a new experience," Carazo told Radar Online at the time, referring to the reality star and the surprise of her pregnancy.

"I never thought because of her age that Christy could get pregnant again. I was speechless at first, quiet."

Carazo confessed the news came as a huge shock at first, yet then said he was psyched for a new "journey" and concluded in this interview last summer:

"My stomach was in knots as it was a lot to take in. Overall, I'm happy because I love Christy!"

After leaning on each other during the awful time, the parents had to say goodbye recently because Gonzo headed back to his home state of New York.

For a very good reason, however.

“Goodbye, my love,” the mom of three wrote in a second post shared on social media on March 31.

“I’m super sad how life has turned out. Gonzo is on his way back home to New York. He works IT, in healthcare. My heart is ripped out! Gosh, how life sucks!”

We continue to send our best wishes to both Carazo and McGinity.