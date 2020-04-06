Christy McGinity Confirmed for Little Women: LA in Wake of Newborn Death

Christy McGinity has provided fans with an update on both her personal life and her professional life.

The Little Women: LA star broke the saddest of news late last month, telling social media followers that she and boyfriend Gonzo Carazo had lost their newborn daughter after just two weeks.

"It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels," said the couple in a statement at the time, adding:

"We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful.

"Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated."

McGinity, who has two children from a previous relationship, announced she was expecting against in August 2019.

Carazo admitted back then that the pregnancy wasn't planned.

But he also said he was excited for the "journey" ahead.

Little Violet was born seven weeks premature on March 6. She measured 15 inches in length at the time and weighed in at 3 lbs., 15 oz.

“The family welcomes your thoughts and prayers, but requests privacy during this difficult time,” a rep for the reality star told People Magazine on March 10.

Now, thanks to The Sun, we can confirm that McGinity is back to work.

She and Carazo have let Lifetime cameras into their apartment in the wake of this tragedy -- and will remain part of the Little Women: LA cast on the show's upcoming season.

According to Carazo, the cameras were not allowed to film Violet while she was in the NICU during her two weeks on Earth.

However, Christy and Gonzo shot at a nearby apartment they were staying at while their child was in the hospital.

Just a few days ago, McGinity shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Since our sweet Violet passed away, it’s been so hard grieving over her,” the 42-year old wrote online, concluding:

“We have received so many heartfelt prayers, thoughts, flowers from all our friends and family. For that, we are very thankful."

Christy added in this post that she was now alone because Carazo works in the healthcare industry and had to jet off to New York in order to help with the Covid-19 outbreak in that city.

Relatedly, McGinity has told The Sun that this pandemic has also affected the couple's plans for their late daughter.

“We are going to have a memorial of some type and spread her ashes," she told the newspaper.

"I was hoping the ocean. I’m going to bring Violet’s ashes to New York as soon as it’s safe for me to fly."

Christy also explained how she is “really at risk” during the pandemic because of her asthma.

"It sucks that [Gonzo] had to go back to NY, but he has his job out there," McGinity added.

"It’s so scary right now with this pandemic. We have been grieving, and for him to have to get on an airplane to go right into the fire is insane.

"I’m proud of him. I’m sure he’s scared. I sure am. He’s my hero, my rock, and my love."