Cheyenne Floyd Reacts to Cory Wharton's New Baby: "God is Good!"

If Cheyenne Floyd is bothered by Cory Wharton having a child with someone else, well...

... she's hiding it really well.

Like, REALLY, REALLY well.

As previously reported, Wharton and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge became parents together for the first time this week, welcoming a daughter into the world on Wednesday.

Wharton himself confirmed the news via a video on Instagram.

The occasional Teen Mom OG star, of course, became a household name (in the world of reality television) awhile back because he's also the father of Floyd's two-year old daughter, Ryder.

However, Cheyenne didn't inform Cory of his paternity until their child was six months old.

It's a complicated situation and has also been a messy one.

It was clear at various points in the past that Floyd wanted a full-fledged relationship with Wharton -- but such an inclination was never reciprocated.

Over the past several months, Floyd has insisted that she's on great terms with Wharton and Selfridge, and now she's seemingly proved it with her response to the couple's brand new baby.

On Friday, Floyd shared the photo below of her toddler, making it seem as if Ryder is pretty psyched to be a big half-sister.

“Ryder waited up extra late to hear the good news," the 27-year old Tweeted. "God is good she’s so excited.”

Floyd went on to share videos of the little girl using a big sister coloring book before bed.

“After she FaceTimes @corywharton_ig & sister it’s turn-up time,” Cheyenne captioned the Instagram Story footage, which was set to “ Shark” by Pinkfong. “(Yes she wears a pull up to bed).”

Wharton announced on Thursday that his former Ex on the Beach costar and long-time lover had given birth to their child together.

The MTV personality posted an Instagram Story video of himself gazing down at their newborn saying, “Hi. Daddy loves so much.”

As for Floyd? Is she being sincere with her well wishes and general response here?

It sure seems that way.

"It's definitely one big, weird, blended, dysfunctional family," Cheyenne previously shared with E! News in regard to her relationship with Wharton and Selfridge.

"I actually helped them plan their gender reveal and gave them all the vendors and places to call," she added.

"People hear that and they're like, ‘You helped your child's father plan their new child's gender reveal?' and it sounds so weird but it works for us."

It actually sounds very mature and pretty impressive.

Congrats to the new parents!