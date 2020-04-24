Chelsea Houska Goes Braless In Modeling Pic, Proves Her Popularity on Instagram

It might seem like no one - no -one - could possibly have anything bad to say about Chelsea Houska.

Of all the stars in the Teen Mom galaxy, nary a one is as level-headed and drama-free as the Housk.

But for some fans, that's exactly the problem.

More than a few viewers have complained that Chelsea's happiness and stability make for, well, boring storylines.

Even if that's a compliment - and it should be - some fans live for the drama, and it's lacking in the life of Chels.

Ever since Chelsea married Cole DeBoer in 2016, her life has been the picture of domestic contentment.

Chelsea still has to contend with occasional annoyances from a drug-addicted Adam Lind, but the father of her first child has played a smaller and smaller role in her life as the years go by.

Guy's a loser, but whatever. It is what it is, and she's past that now, living her best life with the best guy, Cole.

Obviously, there are worse problems for a young, famous mom to have than being boringly happy.

How bad could it get? Take, for example, the myriad issues faced by literally any other Teen Mom star.

That being said, being repeatedly told that your life is uninteresting would take a mental toll on anyone.

Fortunately, Chelsea still has more fans than haters, as evidenced by her latest modeling pic ...

Here, Chelsea stuns in a campaign for the clothing brand Lauribelles. Clearly, her fans were loving the look.

"Everyone will be GREEN with envy when you show up in this! @chelseahouska," the photo was captioned.

Because it's green. Get it? We kid, we kid.

"Uggghhh!!! She's so pretty," one fan wrote.

"When will @chelseahouska do any other try-on session? I love seeing them!" another fan added.

"You're so beautiful @chelseahouska I love you!" a third chimed in, adding to this online love-fest.

And Chelsea isn't just posing for the free clothes.

Her Lauribelle endorsement and modeling deal is just one of several lucrative partnerships for the mother of three.

In recent years, the 28-year-old Houska has launched a collaboration with baby and child retailer Itzy Ritzy.

And she launched the eyewear brand DIFF.

Chelsea is also the face of weight loss brand Profile Sanford and meal kit service HomeChef.

And unlike, say, her co-star Jenelle Evans' makeup line, Chelsea's products actually sell.

She launched her collaboration with Lauribelles by modeling a cowl-neck sweater that sold out that very same day.

So viewers might say Chelsea's life doesn't make for compelling TV. And on some level, they may be right about that.

But clearly a good number of them are attracted to the quiet, simple life she leads - and how good it looks on her.

Again, there are far worse problems to have.And at the end of the day, Chelsea is the one laughing last.