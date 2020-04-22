Caroline and Dina Manzo Mourn Late Father

It's true that Caroline and Dina Manzo are no longer Real Housewives of New Jersey, but they still have many fans.

Now, those fans join them in mourning their late father, who passed away this week.

Caroline Manzo paid tribute to her late father, Joseph Laurita, on Instagram.

"His favorite song was “My Way”, and that’s exactly how he lived his life," she recalled. "His way."

"A tougher man there never was," she praised, "and in his final days he showed that strength over and over again."

"May God bless you always, Dad, and grant you eternal peace," Caroline concluded. "Know that you were loved. Forever in our hearts."

Dina Manzo also took to Instagram to honor her beloved father.

"I’ll love you forever and always Daddy," Dina expressed in her more succinct post.

"You can rest now," she added.

Dina also included the date of his passing: Monday, April 20, 2020.

Chris Laurita, one of Joseph's many sons, announced with a heavy heart: "Yesterday we lost the strongest man I’ve ever known."

"Right up until the last breath he taught me how to fight and to NEVER give up," Chris praised.

"He encouraged me to face all the challenges life throws at you head on!" he affirmed.

"I’ll keep fighting Dad and I promise you I will never give up," Chris vowed. "I’m sure you’re already watching over all of us. R.I.P 4-20-20."

Joseph Laurita was the father of eleven children in addition to those three.

The others are Ann Ricks, Angela Rooney, Francesca D’Annunzio, Jamie Laurita, Anthony Laurita, Joseph Laurita, Michael Laurita, and Dominick Laurita.

Thus far, no members of the family have revealed their late patriarch's age.

Similarly, they have yet to disclose his cause of death.

Our hearts of course go out to the entire family as they grapple with Joseph's tragic passing.

This is a particularly difficult time for families who have lost loved ones, whether their deaths are sudden or the result of a lengthy illness.

In population centers, mortuary services are overwhelmed by the need to lay loved ones to rest.

Dina and Caroline are not the only Real Housewives, past or current, to lose a father during this difficult time.

Teresa Giudice lost her father, Giacinto Gorga, just weeks ago.

Her family managed to hold a small memorial, consisting of only Teresa and Joe and thei respective families, to give Nonno their farewell.

The small but beautiful ceremony was a fitting tribute to the late, great man.

But we know that Teresa and Joe Gorga would have liked to have had a larger service.

Unfortunately, Caroline, Dina, and all nine of their siblings are about to face similar obstacles and restrictions.

Realistically, not even Joseph's immediate family can gather in one place for a memorial. The risk of viral transmission is too high.

They will have to find a way to respectfully honor his passing without endangering his many descendants.

That is a difficult line to walk. Our thoughts continue to be with the family as they mourn and plan.