Carole Baskin: My Dead Husband Defecated Outside, Was a Sex Addict and Was Totally Bonkers!

Carole Baskin may or may not have killed her late husband and fed him to a tiger.

(Although Baskin swears she did not.)

The Tiger King star, however, has now definitely thrown Don Lewis under the bus.

Baskin runs the animal rights organization Big Cats Rescue and has sky-rocketed to viral infamy due to her role on the Netflix sensation Tiger King.

It is, quite literally, impossible for us to delve into all the details behind that program and specifically why Baskin continues to make headlines, but in a totally insane nutshell?

She has feuded for years with former zoo owner (and convicted murder-for-hire schemer) Joe Exotic, and many believe Baskin murdered her second husband, Don Lewis.

He vanished over two decades ago and Baskin claims she has no idea what happened to him -- but Exotic disagrees, as do many viewers of this wildly popular Netflix documentary.

Now, on her company's official website, Baskin has responded to all these homicidal rumors.

"There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series... has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers," Baskin's statement reads.

It continues:

"As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997.

Baskin's denial includes some arguments she made in Tiger King, such as how Lewis showed "signs of mental deterioration" prior to his disappearance.

In this instance, however, she gets VERY specifiic, implying Lewis was suffering from Alzheimer's disease... and even claiming he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Moreover, Baskin alleges her seemingly dead husband started "dumpster diving" late in life and that she once had to rescue him from a dumpster because he "did not know where he was."

Moreover, again, Baskin detailed her ex-husband's behavior as "increasingly strange," adding that he began defecating outside and once brought a homeless man home to live with the couple.

She also says Lewis was a sex addict.

Don Lewis, of course, is not around to defend himself from these accusations.

While explaining how there's no way she could have fed his corpse into a meat grinder (an actual allegation!), Baskin took aim at Lewis' assistant, Anne McQueen, suggesting that she and Lewis caught McQueen embezzling "roughly $600,000 in properties" with the couple's money.

Oh, and Lewis also wasn't wealthy, Baskin writes.

"He may well have been worth six figures and, coming from a very modest background, would have felt he was rich," she says now.

"No one, including Anne McQueen who had access to his books, has ever provided any bank records or other evidence that he had more than that."

For her "bottom line" argument, Baskin concluded she "never threatened him" and "certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance."

On Tuesday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told journalist he's now averaging six new tips a week into Lewis' disappearance since the Netflix series went viral.

The investigation has been re-opened.

“We hope the Sheriff’s plea for leads will result in new information about what happened to Don Lewis,” said Susan Bass, Big Cat Rescue's spokeswoman, in an email to The Associated Press this week.

At least one famous person, though, thinks he totally knows what happened.

“There’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now…I’m just saying,” OJ Simpson said in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday.

And, we mean, look:

If there's one person who knows about murder -- just, like, in general of course -- it's OJ Simpson.