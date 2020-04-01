Carole Baskin: I Have PROOF I Didn't Feed My Husband to Tigers!

Unless you've taken your self-isolation so seriously that you're currently in an underground bunker reading the nutrition labels on canned goods for entertainment, then you're probably familiar with the outrageously popular Neflix docu-series Tiger King.

One of the many, many reasons the series has become such a sensation is that it raises as many questions as it answers.

Why is that toothless guy shirtless for his entire interview?

Is there a reason that Jeff Lowe dresses like he's the bass player for Limp Bizkit?

Is that really Joe Exotic singing all those country songs?

And most importantly -- did Carole Baskin kill her husband?

Yes, murder is about the most outrageous thing you can accuse someone of, and Carole doesn't exactly come off as a cold-blooded killer, but the filmmakers make a pretty convincing argument that she offed Don Lewis.

Carole's second husband has been missing since 1997, but the series makes such a convincing case that authorities have re-opened the investigation into Lewis' appearance.

There are quite a few people who need no convincing of Carole's guilt.

Lewis' adult children from his previous marriage are convinced that Baskin knows more than she's telling, while Joe Exotic is 100 percent certain she stuck her husbands body in a meat grinder and fed it to her large cats.

But Baskin says she has evidence that it would have been impossible for her to whip up a batch of man-burger and give her beloved cats a taste of Don meat.

"Meat had to first be cut into one-inch cubes like you see here to go through it," Baskin recently wrote on her blog, adding a photo of a small cube of meat as a visual aid.

"The idea that a human body and skeleton could be put through it is idiotic. But the Netflix directors did not care. They just showed a bigger grinder," she added.

"The meat grinder shown in the video was enormous. Our meat grinder was one of those little tabletop, hand crank things, like you'd have in your kitchen at home, like the one pictured here," Baskin continued.

She added, of course, a photo of a small meat grinder.

If grinder size were Carole's only evidence, we'd say she's in big trouble, but her argument doesn't stop there.

Baskin claims not only that Don was mentally ill and prone to wandering off and getting lost, she also identifies what O.J. might have called "the real killer."

Carole says that Don showed "signs of mental deterioration" toward the end, and just days prior to his disappearance, she found him "dumpster diving," completely unaware of his surroundings.

Baskin seems to think that Don was not murdered, but if he was, she has an idea of who may be the culprit.

Carole claims Don's assistant Anne McQueen had motive, as she was caught embezzling "roughly $600,000 in properties" just weeks before his disappearance.

Baskin also claims that Lewis was not nearly as wealthy as the documentary made him seem:

"He may well have been worth six figures and, coming from a very modest background, would have felt he was rich," she wrote on her blog.

"No one, including Anne McQueen who had access to his books, has ever provided any bank records or other evidence that he had more than that."

Offering up multiple scenarios smacks of protesting too much, but Carole says she hopes police get to the bottom of all this:

“We hope the Sheriff’s plea for leads will result in new information about what happened to Don Lewis,” says a spokesperson for her zoo.