Britney Spears: Justin Timberlake Is a Douche, But He's Also a GENIUS!

It's been a long, long time since Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were a couple.

In fact, folks who weren't even born when these two broke up who are eligible to vote this year!

So our younger readers will just have to take our word for it when we say it was a very, very big deal.

Like, imagine if Jay-Z and Beyonce actually got divorced, as the tabloids have been predicting for years -- we're talking that big of a deal.

Justin and Britney were the biggest stars of the era, so widely beloved that they could make matching red carpet denim look cool.

Their breakup would have been a big deal under any circumstances.

The fact that it was a gloriouslly messy split ignited a full-blown tabloid frenzy.

There were bitter breakup ballads and shady interview comments galore.

Hell, there's a reason Britney fans still hate Justin a full 18 years after the split.

Fortunately, it seems Ms. Spears doesn't share their animosity.

In her latest Instagram video, Britney can be seen dancing to Justin's song "Filthy."

In the caption she declares her abiding love for her ex's music.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

“As you can see I’m not really dancing folks…..I’m just very bored," she added.

"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago…...but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD.”

It may seem like a casual Instagram clip posted for no better reason than to break the monotony of quarantine, but in a way, Britney is sending a powerful message to her fans.

We're all locked down at the moment, and with one 8-second clip, she reminded us of two valuable ways to pass the time -- dancing, and growing as a person.

Who's really to blame for the Justin and Britney breakup? We may never know for certain

But one thing is for sure -- Brit's not wasting any time letting the past bring her down.