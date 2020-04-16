Britney Spears: Justin Timberlake Is a Douche, But He's Also a GENIUS!

by at .

It's been a long, long time since Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were a couple.

In fact, folks who weren't even born when these two broke up who are eligible to vote this year!

Britney and Justin

So our younger readers will just have to take our word for it when we say it was a very, very big deal.

Like, imagine if Jay-Z and Beyonce actually got divorced, as the tabloids have been predicting for years -- we're talking that big of a deal.

Justin and Britney were the biggest stars of the era, so widely beloved that they could make matching red carpet denim look cool.

Their breakup would have been a big deal under any circumstances.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Together

The fact that it was a gloriouslly messy split ignited a full-blown tabloid frenzy.

There were bitter breakup ballads and shady interview comments galore.

Hell, there's a reason Britney fans still hate Justin a full 18 years after the split.

Fortunately, it seems Ms. Spears doesn't share their animosity.

Britney Spears: I Still Love Justin Timberlake Music!

In her latest Instagram video, Britney can be seen dancing to Justin's song "Filthy."

In the caption she declares her abiding love for her ex's music.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

“As you can see I’m not really dancing folks…..I’m just very bored," she added.

"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago…...but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD.”

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears Picture

It may seem like a casual Instagram clip posted for no better reason than to break the monotony of quarantine, but in a way, Britney is sending a powerful message to her fans.

We're all locked down at the moment, and with one 8-second clip, she reminded us of two valuable ways to pass the time -- dancing, and growing as a person.

Who's really to blame for the Justin and Britney breakup? We may never know for certain

But one thing is for sure -- Brit's not wasting any time letting the past bring her down.

Britney Spears Fans Accuse Her Team of Orchestrating Cover-Up, Faking Pics & Videos
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Britney Spears Biography

Check Please!
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in Red
Britney Spears Wears a White Flower
Britney Spears Wears Victorian-Inspired Garb
Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Boyfriend Sam
Jamie Lynn Spears Throwback

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears: I Still Love Justin Timberlake Music!
Britney Spears: I Still Love Justin Timberlake Music!
Wendy Williams Trashes Britney Spears' 13-Year-Old Son, Is the Worst
Wendy Williams Trashes Britney Spears' 13-Year-Old Son, Is the Worst
Britney Spears Breaks Foot Live on Instagram: Watch! Cringe!
Britney Spears Breaks Foot Live on Instagram: Watch! Cringe!