Bethenny Frankel: Nobody Cares About RHONY Now that I Quit!!

While Bethenny Frankel was busy donating life-saving masks to healthcare workers, The Real Housewives of New York City premiered without her.

Though she has bigger things on her mind, Bethenny is taking the time to put her former castmates on blast.

This week, Bethenny Frankel spoke to Extra about the RHONY premiere, and she did not mince words about her reaction.

"The beginning of the show was the proverbial middle finger to me," she characterizes.

Bethenny acknowledges: "The women have definitely had some unpleasant things to say about me."

Despite that, she says, "I wish them well."

"The ratings overall in television have never been higher," Bethenny observes.

It's true -- TV ratings are surging among those who still have cable as more and more people are responsibly staying home.

"And perhaps," she suggests, "the ratings on ‘Real Housewives’ aren’t doing well."

Bethenny suggests that this may be "because it’s sort of not maybe the content that is inspiring people to do what they need to do right now."

"Or maybe they want to watch the news," Bethenny muses.

She suggests that viewers at home may want to wath something informational "or something uplifting."

Bethenny adds that they may be looking for something else alltogether: "or some way to pay it forward."

Some people who are in lockdown have the means to help others, and are donating time and talent where it is needed.

Bethenny, of course, is one such person.

We have all seen her efforts in bringing supplies to places hit by devastating natural disasters, and this pandemic is no different.

"We will have distributed over $16 million worth of aid this week," she previously announced, "and that will grow exponentially."

Bethenny has on multiple occassions brought more comfort and material aid to Americans than the current occupant of the White House.

It was Luann who most vocally shaded Bethenny while building up hype for this season.

"I feel like this season, because she's not there," the former Countess began.

Luann opined that "the women have a place to express themselves."

"And," she continued, the other Housewives can now "show more of their personality."

"And I think this is the best season yet." Luann proclaimed.

That is what stars always say ... but it also seems to shade Bethenny very directly.

"It’s like, Bethenny who?" she added with a laugh.

Luann reiterated with enthusiasm: "It’s the best season ever!"

Luann may feel that it is liberating to say farewell to Bethenny (for now), given that Bethenny doesn't balk at calling people out.

Admitted alcoholics who start drinking again often do not enjoy hearing other people's thoughts on the matter.

In the mean time, Bethenny is putting her time, money, and resources to better use, actively saving lives during this horrific pandemic.

But her erstwhile castmates shouldn't rush to burn any bridges -- because Bethenny has walked away and come back before.

You already know that she is going to have a lot to say when she returns.

And, as Bethenny has already confirmed, she has been watching this season.