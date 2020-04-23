Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke: No Sex Until Marriage For Us ... or Even Sleeping in Bed Together!

Last July, Ben Higgins talked at length about Hannah Brown and her stance on sex.

The former Bachelor lead was a little confused by it.

Now, however, Higgins has been crystal clear about his own stance on sex when it comes to fiancee Jessica Clarke.

And it's a pretty simple one, really:

They aren't having any!

During his appearance on Wednesday's episode of Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, Higgins surprised listeners by confirming that he and his fiancee are waiting to have sex - or, heck, even share a bed - until they're husband and wife.

“It’s just a respect level,” Higgins explained in this interview, noting that the couple has been staying with Clarke’s parents amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“And also what the logistics of it is.”

"Right now she has a bedroom upstairs at her parents' house. I'm in the downstairs," Higgins added.

The couple, who got engaged in March, haven’t slept together since they began dating in November 2018.

Higgins told Viall that he hasn't had intercourse in the last 18 months, and he and Clarke have agreed to refrain from the act until their wedding night.

Neither is a virgin, it's worth stating for the record; they've simply made this decision when it comes to their own relationship.

This unusual arrangement has been made easier by the fact that Higgins and Clarke haven't actually lived in the same city for most of their relationship.

But now they're together for the foreseeable future and they haven't set a wedding date yet, so... who knows? Perhaps their hormones will get the best of them soon.

“We both were like, ‘Yeah, we could definitely see it.’ But what are we giving up to do that?” Higgins said of possibly boinking in the near future.

“At the end of all of this, this is Jess’ day. This is our day as a couple, but I want to make sure she has the wedding she’s always dreamed of and that she feels celebrated.”

The Bachelor: Winter Games alum popped the big question on March 27, 2020, while at Clarke's parents’ home in Tennessee.

“From my first date in the 8th grade to the moments leading up to me getting down on one knee it all led me to you,” Higgins wrote via Instagram in March about his future bride, adding:

"I now officially have the most beautiful, kind hearted, supportive, well intentioned person to spend life with. Our adventurous ride through life together is just starting."

That adventure now involves a quarantine, which is quite a change for the pair.

How's it going so far?

“I can confidently look her in the eyes and say, ‘Hey, we’ve been stuck in the house together for two weeks and I’m having a blast,'” Higgins told Viall on the podcast.

Hey, that bodes pretty well for the future!