Ashley Ross: New Details Emerge Regarding Little Women Star's Death

As previously and tragically reported, Ashley Ross died on Monday night.

Known as "Minnie" on the Lifetime reality show Little Women: Atlanta, Ross passed away about 24 hours after suffering injuries in a car crash on Sunday evening in Georgia.

Initial reports suggested that Minnie was the victim of a hit-and-run accident near Old National Highway.

But celebrity news site TMZ now writes that Ross may actually have been to blame for the fatal incident.

Police tell this celebrity gossip authority that Ms. Minnie lost control of her Nissan Sentra and swerved into opposing traffic.

Ross struck a Ford Focus in the process, and the driver of the other car reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Minnie is survived by her mother, grandmother, aunt, uncle and other family members.

If this updated report is true, it doesn't make her death any less tragic, of course. It's simply that: an update on what transpired.

Several hours after news of Minnie's death went public, Lifetime issued the following statement:

Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved 'Ms. Minnie.'

Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends.

Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women Atl. She will be dearly missed.

Minnie's longtime costar, Amanda Salinas, also shared an emotional tribute on Instagram today.

As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is.

I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever.

Salinas continued:

I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and your aunt @vdeloney72 .

You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken.

“Ashley was a sweet and kind person with a big heart,” her publicist told CNN.

“She was an advocate for St. Jude and young women. She will be remembered for her contagious smile.

Then there were some very kind words from Terra Jole, who stars on Little Women: LA.

(Little Women: Atlanta was a spinoff of this program, debuting in 2016 with Minnie as an original cast member.)

“There are no words to describe the turn of events these past few days,” Terra wrote, adding:

“I’m deeply saddened that @msminnielwa is no longer with us but happy she now walks with angels. Minnie always spoke with her whole heart, listened with every word, and guided like the unspoken mama she is.

"You will be missed hard.

"Prayers to you and your family, your mom especially. @msminnielwa deserves an ending to her story instead of a coward that drove away."

Originally from Tennessee, Ross was a former hair stylist who revealed last year she was dating Atlanta-based music producer Slickbeatz

"I wanted to be part of this movement because I want everyone to see our point of view in life. I want people to, you know, see what we go through.

"The everyday struggle that little people go through in life. When people say the struggle is real? It’s real. We go through hell and back," she previously told MadameNoire.

May she rest in peace.