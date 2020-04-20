Ashley Mattingly, Former Playboy Playmate, Dead of Suicide

Ashley Mattingly, a former Playmate of the Month, took her own life at her home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday.

She was 33 years old.

According to TMZ, which broke this sad news, the ex-model's sister and twin brother confirmed Ashley's suicide.

They also told the celebrity gossip website that Mattingly left a suicide note -- but it hasn't been made public and we can't speak on its content right now.

Police took the note into custody as part of their investigation.

Ashley was reportedly found unresponsive Friday after a friend called the Austin Police Department for a wellness check because the friend had not heard from Mattingly in days.

The 33-year old was named Playboy's Miss March in 2011. She made news in subsequent years, however, for unfortunate and troubling reasons.

In 2012, Mattingly's boyfriend, an actor named Lane Garrison, was convicted of domestic battery in a case where Ashley was the victim.

The terrible incident was even caught on tape.

Mattingly was also charged with DUI back in 2016 after allegedly plowing her golf cart into four parked cars while she was under the influence of alcohol.

Ashley's family has told TMZ that Mattingly had been living in Austin for the past two years -- and that she was struggling with substance abuse.

These same loved ones say she was working hard to get her life back on track at the time she committed suicide, though.

She had recently adopted a Golden Retriever puppy, which is now staying with her relatives.

It's just a huge tragedy all aroound.

During the Coronavirus outbreak, Mattingly had updated her Facebook banner to feature a photo with the text, “Social Distance Please,” on April 7.

A day later, she shared a black and white photo of herself quartanting at home, which Mattingly made as her new profile picture.

Shortly after news of his twin sister's suicide went public, Mattingly’s brother shared the following message on his Facebook page:

Hey guys alot of people have reached out about my twin and rockstar/Beauty Queen. So I would like to take this time out of repect to her friends to let everyone know she has passed away.

I know I will get to a memorial/tribute type post when words present themself bit I wasnt even ready for this post.

Who is, right?.. If anyone wants to leave a comment or memory on her page that would be awesome!

I will keep her friends posted on a celebration of life when the opportuniy presents its self.

Special thanks to anyone and everyone who was or is a friend of hers or showed her love of any kind.

Ashley's sister, meanwhile, wrote the following:

Because I can’t find the words to say, I will just leave this here. I love you and will miss you everyday.

Fly high sister, I know you are the most gorgeous angel in heaven!

Death brings pain that time can only heal, No words could ease what we truly feel but with god, her joy is eternally sealed and I’ll cherish her memories that death can’t even steal.