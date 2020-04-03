Arielle Charnas Responds to Backlash: Sorry For Spreading the Coronavirus!

Like all social media influencers, Arielle Charnas is always trying to boost her public profile.

But today the Instagram fashion maven is learning a hard lesson about the difference between fame and infamy.

As the owner of the lifestyle brand Something Navy, Arielle has developed a massive following of 1.3 million on Instagram.

That's an impressive feat, to be sure.

But these days, Arielle is likely wishing she could quietly slink away from the spotlight.

You see, Charnas is the latest public figure to be accused of a "privileged" response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But unlike other celebs and pseudo-celebs who have been accused of harmless ignorance, Arielle's detractors claim she engaged in actions that might have harmed countless New Yorkers.

Yes, Arielle lives in NYC, the epicenter of the pandemic.

But after being diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, she decided to disregard the CDC recommendation to self-quarantine, and she instead traveled to the Hamptons with her husband, two daughters, and their nanny in tow.

At least that's what she's been accused of.

Arielle claims she did self-quarantine for the recommended 14 days, noting that she started from the date she first experienced symptoms on March 13, not the day she tested positive, March 18.

Yes, she's asking you to believe that a busy mom and CEO living in the heart of Manhattan isolated herself for 5 days before she even knew she had Covid-19.

For obvious reasons, people aren't buying Arielle's story, and Charnas herself admits she could have been much more careful.

In a lengthy Instagram apology posted on Thursday, Charnas says she “never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone,” adding, “we’re not bad people.”

“I am not writing this to make excuses and I am not searching for validation; I want to share the truth behind the story and above all else, express my sincerest remorse,” Arielle wrote.

“I apologize to anyone that I unintentionally harmed in the course of my decision-making.”

From there, Charnas admits that she's far from blameless, and she acknowledges the insensitivity of posting pics with her family in the Hamptons just days after she revealed her diagnosis.

“I completely acknowledge I made mistakes throughout this process,” she continued.

“I followed all of our doctor’s recommendations to a tee, which were also the recommendations put forth by the CDC.”

Arielle went on to say that she and her family had received death threats, and that she had been accused of falsifying her test results.

She says she's also been criticized by those who believe it's unfair that she had access to testing kits, which have been denied to tens of thousands of Americans.

“We count ourselves as being incredibly fortunate to have had such prompt access to medical care and understand that is far from the reality for the vast majority of people in this country," she wrote.

Needless to say, this is one of those excuse-heavy apologies that tend to fall on deaf ears.

Arielle can probably rescue her reputation and her brand once the dust settles here.

But she might want to remove the word "but" from her vocabulary for the time being.