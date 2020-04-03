Anfisa Nava: I Dumped Jorge Because He's a Vindictive Little Jerk!

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava expects to leave prison very soon, and he plans to immediately file to divorce Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

Anfisa is clapping back, saying that Jorge is only bitter about her leaving him while he was in prison because he's a vengeful "litle boy."

After Jorge's declaration from prison, Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava is hitting back in an interview with In Touch Weekly.

She claims that she and Jorge were "on the verge" of breaking up even before he was sentenced to prison.

"Once it happened," Anfisa says, "I wanted to put our issues aside."

"And," she recalls, she wanted to "stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation."

"However," Anfisa laments, "the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders."

She explains that this was a nagging weight "that wouldn’t let me be happy."

"I knew I had to end it," Anfisa states.

She adds: "and it would be better for the both of us."

"So," Anfisa recounts, "Jorge and I talked about it."

She claims that they discussed the matter "and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago."

"And," Anfisa claims, she and Jorge "agreed to divorce once he’s released."

To that end, she says that she finds it odd that he seems so unhappy, and that he feels like she "abandoned" him.

"I’m surprised to see him saying that I ‘abandoned’ him," Anfisa remarks.

She emphasizes: "I didn’t leave him to be with another man."

She has, however, moved on and is dating a new dude.

"I left," Anfisa explains, "because I didn’t want to be with him anymore."

"I took this time alone to heal myself," Anfisa shares.

She also continued with school and entered a bikini bodybuilding competition.

"People grow apart sometimes," she observes.

Anfisa adds that "it doesn’t mean the relationship wasn’t genuine from the start."

"I was hoping the time in prison would make Jorge a better man," Anfisa states.

Studies have shown that prison generally makes people worse if it changes them at all, so we're not sure why she would say that.

She then laments: "but it seems like he is still the same vindictive little boy seeking revenge."

Anfisa concludes by remarking that "It’s sad that he can’t stand seeing me succeed on my own."

It's not especially surprising to see them split.

Long before Jorge entered prison in 2018 to begin serving his sentence, he and Anfisa had trouble.

At a Tell All special, he openly accused Anfisa of being a sex worker -- which is not a bad thing, but was clearly intended to embarrass her.

When the two of them announced that they were patching things up, it came as a surprise.

Jorge has said that he expected to be released in May, which is only weeks from now.

However, his hopes may be dashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

While some states have been releasing non-violent offenders early, COVID-19 lockdowns have caused problems for others.

Jorge worries that his release may be delayed because the pandemic has slowed down paperwork and made everything more complicated.