Amber Portwood Introduces Random Belgian Boyfriend on Teen Mom OG

Back in July of 2019, Amber Portwood assaulted then-fiance Andrew Glennon while he held the couple's 1-year-old son.

According to police reports, Portwood brandished a machete, and when Glennon escaped to a locked bedroom with his son, she attempted to break down the door.

We bring all of this up on the off chance that Dimitri Garcia is reading, so that he has some idea of what he's getting himself into.

As you may have heard, Dimitri is Amber Portwood's Belgian boyfriend.

Yes, just six months after Portwood was arrested for assault, she began an online relationship with a Teen Mom fan from the land of chocolate and waffles.

And now, Dimitri is about to make his MTV debut.

Preview clips for next week's episode of Teen Mom OG indicate that Dimitri will appear on camera for the first time in a FaceTime call with Amber.

“You look cute!” Amber tells Dimitri in the trailer.

We don't get to see him respond, but we're gonna assume he speaks English.

We're also gonna assume he's more of a Teen Mom 2 guy, and is therefore ignorant of Amber's years and years of horrendous, abusive behavior.

We can't imagine any other reason that someone would willingly enter a relationship with a person who has been arrested for domestic violence on multiple occasions.

Amazingly, it seems that Garcia was the one who reached out to Amber.

And while it's unclear if he'll make the trip to America this season, it seems the couple has met before.

“He recently visited her and they hit it off. She really likes him," a source told The Sun shortly after Dimitri's visit.

We're not sure what Dimitri's thinking, but we're pretty sure Amber is thinking, Hey, someone is willing to date me despite all those horrible things I've done!

And as a bonus, if these two get engaged, they might be able to work out some sort of Teen Mom-90 Day Fiance crossover.

If we learned anything from Amber's time on Marriage Boot Camp, it's that this woman is 100 percent willing to embarrass herself on multiple reality shows.