Amber Portwood: I Am Never, Ever Going Back to Jail!

On last Tuesday's new episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout was very concerned about Ryan Edwards.

She was convinced that her ex was back on drugs.

In somewhat related news, meanwhile, Amber Portwood was also featured prominently on this installment -- and she was also concerned about something:

Her very own future.

Portwood's portion of this episode centered, as you would expect, on her July 2019 arrest for domestic violence.

She was taken into custody back on July 6 for allegedly attacking then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, while he was holding the estranged couple's son, James, in his arms.

The footage that aired last Tuesday was filmed months ago, right before Portwood was due in court of a hearing.

“I just want it done,” Portwood told David, an MTV producer, ahead of her legal procedure. “I’m so adamant on, ‘Please, just get this done.’ None of this is a victory.

She added: "This has all been hell.”

Portwood’s plea hearing took place on October 31, 2019.

And while MTV cameras were not permitted inside the courtroom, Portwood was seen heading in at the time with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina.

(Portwood and Gary share 11-year-old daughter Leah.)

Glennon’s victim statement was heard via audio on the episode, while showing a courtroom caricature of him and Portwood.

“That night was one of the scariest nights of my life and my mind replays the moments to no end. When I begged you to please stop shouting in front of our infant and your reply was, ‘It doesn’t matter, he’s just a baby,’ ” Glennon said, addressing Amber as follows:

“Be a mother for once in your life.”

Damn, huh? Ouch.

Portwood has maintained her innocence in this case.

“I opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she said in September, seemingly referring to the 17 months she spent in prison in 2012 on drug charges and for violating probation.

“You haven't heard s--t from me since then," she continued at the time.

"I haven't got in trouble one time. But all of a sudden, I'm running after my kid and [Glennon] with a machete? You're insane.”

In this instance, Portwood agreed to a plea bargain that means she'll almost definitely avoid prison -- as long as she remains on the right side of the law.

Part of her probation is also mandatory parenting classes and anger management therapy.

And while Amber ought to be grateful for the outcome, she expressed irritation on the episode that she can't openly share her side of the story.

“I’m hurt and stuck, I cannot speak, I cannot speak about certain things,” she said.

“I feel very angry about it and it annoys me. I cannot say my side. I don’t even know what the f--- I can f---ing say.”

She continued:

“You give somebody two-and-a-half years probation but you also say you can’t do a certain thing for two-and-a-half years as if you’re ‘possibly’ not going to slip up.

"I kinda feel like you’re setting that person up for failure. I feel like I was set up for failure as if they wanted me to go to jail.”

Not really, of course.

If Portwood abides by her probation guidelines and doesn't get arrested again, she won't go to prison. It's rather simple.

And Portwood is dead set that she can't return to a cell.

She can't be an inmate ever again, not after her jail stint eight years ago.

“There’s no f-cking way I’m going back. There’s no way. There’s no way,” she said over and over and over on the episode.

Whether or not she'll have to, of course, is entirely up to Amber Portwood.