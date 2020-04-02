90 Day Fiance Self-Quarantined: TLC Announces Shocking Spinoff!

As 90 Day Fiance fans are well aware, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are back together and have shared clips of their life while sheltering in place.

Now, TLC has announced a spinoff along those lines -- featuring dozens of returning stars at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, April 2, Variety reported that 90 Day Fiance is getting this bonkers new spinoff.

We mention the date so that everyone can rest assured that this is not an April Fools Day prank.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined is currently planned to run as a limited-series, 5-episode television event.

The idea is that more than 40 90 Day Fiance stars will record themselves in the privacy of their homes.

Views of their lives as they self-isolate during the coronavirus epidemic will then be edited into the episodes.

This spinoff will premiere just weeks from now, on April 20.

Howard Lee is the president and general manager of TLC.

Lee notes that recording themselves at home and talking to people remotely won't be a challenge for these stars.

In fact, he says that it "is already in their DNA."

Many of them spent months or years video chatting before they met.

Others are used to being recorded on Pillow Talk.

"Our crew is not near them physically at all,” Lee promises anyone worried about endangering producers and families.

Lee explains: “They will be helping them remotely."

"And they have no problem with this, the couples,” Lee shares.

He says: “They’re seizing this opportunity."

That is no surprise -- while many of us are fortunate enough to be able to work from home, others are simply out of work and feeling a little bored.

"I think that they’re actually really enjoying it," Lee says.

In addition to providing a distraction, the stars are happy with "being able to show a part of their lives at home."

It's rare for reality stars to get this much control over what they show of their day-to-day lives.

"This series will look very hot-off-the-press," Lee warns.

"It will look like the paint has not dried,” he adds.

Most episodes air many months after they were filmed. That will not be the case, this time.

He also warns that the episodes may lack a degree of polish.

“I think our audience is incredibly forgiving right now," Lee speculates.

"And," he says, "I’m hoping that they accept the way it looks. It will be messy!"

So who exactly will be part of the show?

Lee says that they are casting stars -- more than 40 of them and counting -- from the show's six seasons of history.

"Who are we wanting to hear the latest news and updates from — who comes to top of mind for our audience?"

Somea re fan-favorites. Others will be controversial figures.

All of the photos we have included, from Darcey to Debbie, are of people already announced for this spinoff.

And, again, the list continues to grow.

So, are these couples fighting while sheltering in place?

"We’re going to have to hear from them first hand," Lee states.

Who else might join?

“We’re still working with many of them," Lee shares, "and trying to see who we can get."

I can't speak for anyone else, but ... fingers crossed for Larissa Lima, especially now that she's back with Eric.

Again, this is only meant to last for five episodes.

"Right now, I think this is a limited series event, a one-time only,” Lee characterizes.

We hope so. The goal is that sheltering in place will only last for a few months.

“If for some reason, this is popular, and the audience really loves it, I don’t know," Lee adds.

He teases: "Maybe there’s more down the road!"

Lots of fans would love to see more content like this -- ideally, out of the context of a pandemic.

We have no idea what all of this will end up looking like. Our suspicion is that even TLC isn't sure.

But on April 20, we will all find out together.

Most of us who are not essential workers will be at home anyway, so it should be easy to catch the premiere.

Please stay safe and stay healthy! And think about which stars you'd love to see show up.