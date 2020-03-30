Will the Sister Wives Return to Utah? Kody Responds!

One thing has been made very clear on this ongoing new season of Sister Wives:

No one is happy in Arizona.

Janelle isn't happy. Meri isn't happy. Robyn isn't happy. Christine isn't happy.

And Kody isn't happy, constantly fighting with each of his spouses of his plans to build one gigantic home on his property in Coyote Pass.

This fantasy has become a nightmare for Kody and company, as construction hasn't even started on the project -- and everyone in the family continually argues over the best path forward.

Christine, perhaps, said it best last week when she broke down in tears and admitted the moving process has been incredibly hard.

Could a new state law soon serve as a solution, however?

As previously reported, polygamy was considered a felony in Utah for about a decade.

Many observers have assumed this was the reason the Browns moved about two years ago from this state down to Arizona, despite no one in the family ever confirming that speculation.

Now, however?

A Utah bill that would reduce polygamy among consenting adults from a felony to an infraction -- on par with a traffic ticket -- was unanimously endorsed by a state Senate committee earlier in the year.

This, despite opposition from critics who argue the law could potentially protect abusers.

Back in 2011, however, when plural marriage was first deemed a felony in his home state, Kody was one of those critics -- on the opposite side.

At the time, the father of 18 actually filed a complaint against the governor of Utah.

“There are tens of thousands of plural families in Utah and other states. We are one of those families,” he began in a statement to the state legislature, adding way back then;

“We only wish to live our private lives according to our beliefs...

"It has already been a long struggle for my family and other plural families to end the stereotypes and unfair treatment given consensual polygamy.”

As you can tell by the above statement, Kody had originally planned to help in the changing of legislation in Utah so his family could return home/

But he then decided to change gears and move to Flagstaff, Arizona instead.

Things haven't gone well there.

And now, with this new bill heading to the State Senate floor for a full vote, it appears as if the Browns could return to Utah and never worry about paying any real legal cost for the way they live their lives.

Makes for an easy decision, right?

Pack up and leave a state that has only brought misery... for a state in which the Sister Wives were happy?

Apparently not.

“Too late,” Kody Tweeted on Sunday, March 29 when this question was asked.

“Utah lost us. We miss all of you. We will continue to miss you. Now we have a new home in the Free State of Arizona."

So it sounds like the Browns aren't going anywhere, which causes us to wonder if more tension is now inevitable.

Just consider what Janelle wrote on Instagram about the new polygamy law in Utah:

“Happy news! After passing through the state legislature almost unanimously, religious polygamy is no longer a felony.

"This does not mean bigamy is allowed. People who are committing other crimes such as child abuse and fraud will still be prosecuted just like anyone else committing those crimes is.

"This is a monumental step."

Alas, it's not one that will change the plans of the Browns moving forward.

Sorry, ladies.

We really do continue to feel for you here.