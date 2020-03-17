Vanessa Hudgens Shrugs Off Coronvirus, Asks: So What If People Die?

Vanessa Hudgens has issued an apology for making one of the more profoundly stupid comments to date in regard to the Coronavirus.

The 31-year old actress -- best known for roles in High School Musical and Spring Breakers -- fielded questions from her Instagram followers during a live Q&A on Monday, March 16.

She was doing fine for awhile, too, making no news whatsoever.

But then she responded to widespread concern that the suggestion to stay under self-quarantine throughout the nation, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, could last until the summer.

And this is what she said:

Yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t. I’m sorry.

It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it … yeah, people are gonna die.

Which is terrible but, like, inevitable?

Inevitable that everyone will die? Yes.

But something worth trying to avoid if it just means spending a lot of time inside with your kids and/or a lot less time outside drinking and socializing for a few weeks?

Also, yes.

We probably shouldn't just let people die, you know?

As you might expect, Hudgens' remarks quickly earned the star some serious backlash.

Especially as so many other stars out there take the opposite approach and urge everyone to just stay inside and be a responsible citizen of the world.

'Most celebrities have been doing an excellent job of spreading awareness and best practices to flatten the curve. Looks like Vanessa Hudgens isn’t one of them," wrote one Twitter user in response.

Not long after her insensitive comments went viral, Hudgens issued a mea culpa online.

"Hey guys. I'm so sorry for the way i have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday," she wrote.

She added:

"I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now."

And she concluded:

"This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.

"I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

That's a solid apology at least.

Throughout the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak in just the past few days, stars such as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift have encouraged their followers to stay home and practice social distancing.

“Guys, I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” Swift said on her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 15, adding:

She added:

“This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.”

Among the big names to be diagnosed with the Coronvirus so far?

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and, most recently, NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Please, everyone, be smart and safe out there... wherever you are.