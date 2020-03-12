Tyler Gwozdz: Bachelorette Star's Cause of Death Revealed

Back in January, Bachelor Nation was stunned by the news Tyler Gwozdz had passed away.

Gwozdz had made a name for himself with a memorable one-on-one date with Hannah Brown during her time as the show's lead.

He was just 28 years old at the time of his unexpected death.

While the circumstances of Gwozdz's passing led many to the conclusion that drugs had played a role in his demise, it wasn't until this week that a toxicoloiy report confirmed those suspicions.

"Given this information and a lack of admission specimens for testing his death is best classified as Opioid Toxicity (Heroin). It is possible that the offending agent could have been a different substance than heroin," reads a report from Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, obtained by E! News.

"However, given the circumstances it is best classified as such. If additional information becomes available in the future, it will be evaluated, and if needed the cause of death amended."

Emergancy personnel in Boca Raton responded to reports of a possible overdose on January 13.

Gwozdz was alive when he arrived at the nearest hosptial but he passed away just over a week later.

Shortly aftter his death, Tyler's family set up a charity in his honor with proceeds going to individuals and families whose lives have been affected by America's ongoing substance abuse crisis.

"The Gwozdz family is overwhelmed by the support and love shown by everyone in our lives. We are also at a loss for words over the sudden passing of Tyler," reads a description on the family's GoFundMe page.

"The devastation and heartbreak caused by addiction is unfortunately becoming a reality for too many families across the United States as the epidemic of this disease continues to spread," the statement continues.

"That is why we are establishing the Tyler A. Gwozdz Foundation, a charitable organization created to increase local education on the disease of addiction and to support and finance addiction recovery programs," the family adds.

"It is our hope that this foundation can help, in any way, to lessen the burden of addiction for families like ours in the future.

"As Tyler said, 'Speak love and be kind, it could make a bigger impact than you know,'" Tyler's family concluded.

Several past and current Bachelor Nation stars paid tribute to Gwozdz after word of his death went public.

"He was a great friend and showed all of us in the house nothing but respect and he will be missed," Garrett Powell told E! News.

"It was truly sad to hear the news. He was a good friend and having him as a bunk mate on the show was unforgettable," Daron Blaylock

Our thoughts go out to the Gwozdz family during this difficult time.