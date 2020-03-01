Tyler Cameron's Mom Dies, Bachelor Nation Sends Prayers

Tyler Cameron is in mourning.

The Bachelorette alum, who advanced all the way to the finale on the most recent installment of this ABC franchise, has lost his mother, Andrea.

This tragedy occurred just days after canceling a Good Morning America appearance due to a "family emergency."

"Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency," Cameron wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"Please pray for my mom and my family."

According to a good friend of Tyler's mom, Andrea lost her life on Friday.

A family friend, Darlene Urso-Simmons, confirmed the devastating news on her Facebook page.

Sharing a photo of herself and Andrea (above) she wrote:

“I am just completely heartbroken. Mark, Betina, Stephanie, Mama Ann Jeff Paul, Tyler, Austin Ryan!"

The sad statement continued with a universal call for love that anyone who has lost a loved one can surely relate to:

"No words I wouldn’t have traded a minute of all the good bad and fun and crazies to be a part of this family and life we shared."

"Love and hug each other in a spilt second it can be gone!"

Andrea worked a realtor based in Jupiter, Florida, and had a close relationship with Tyler and his two brothers, Ryan and Austin.

Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

Those who followed Andrea on Instagram are aware that she remained a big fan of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette even after her son was no longer part of the series.

In a sad twist of fate, her final Instagram post was a picture of herself watching The Bachelor starring Peter Weber... and cheering on for Madison Prewett to receive his final rose.

She captioned the picture of her lounging on the couch with Tyler’s dog Harley:

“Here we go Peter……. my pick is Maddy!”

Tyler, of course, was the runner-up to Jed Wyatt on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

But he then made headlines afterward when Brown dumped Jed and went out on a few dates with Cameron.

They appeared to be on the verge of becoming a couple... until Cameron struck up a romance with model Gigi Hadid.

Most recently, previous Bachelorette leading kady Andi Dorfman denied that she and Tyler were an item.

After Tyler moved to New York City last fall, Andrea came to support him as he ran in the New York City Marathon.

Tyler wrote on Instagram on Nov. 7, alongside a slideshow that included photos of himself with Andrea:

"So grateful for all of the support that I got from my family, friends, and BN! Couldn’t have done this race with out all of y’all."

"So thankful for all of the support. NYC marathon was a day I will always cherish. So much love and joy being shared from stranger to stranger."

"Everyone needs to go check out their local marathon and feel that love and energy. Nothing like it."

"I will also never forget when pops pulled up on me at the club dancing. Had us all dying. So grateful. Love y’all."

A few days before Andrea died, Tyler also took to social media to tweet about the current Bachelor season, and how it made him think about his mom.

"Just was watching the promo for the next episode and saw Pete’s mom telling him to bring her back and don’t let her go," he Tweeted, adding:

"Good thing that’s not me and my mom. She would have been like, look what you did now dumbass and my pops would have been making fun of me."

We send our thoughts to Tyler and his loved ones.

May Andrea Hermann Cameron rest in peace.