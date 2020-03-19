Tori Spelling Apologizes For Racist Photo: Now Leave My Daughter Alone!

As far as we can tell, 2020 has been rough for just about every living creature currently drawing breath on planet Earth.

So it really means something when we say Tori Spelling is having a particularly rough go of it.

These days, Tori is running out of toilet paper just like the rest of us.

(Let's pause for a moment and appreciate how weird that sentence would be for anyone just coming out of a coma today.)

But her troubles started long before that.

Back in February -- which was approximately 14,000 years ago in pandemic time -- Tori complained that her kids were being bullied because the family is poor.

Yes, believe it or not the Spellings are broke, which would be a lot sadder were it not for the fact that Tori was born into fabulous wealth and blew both her inheritance and her 90210 earnings on frivolous BS.

This week, the Spelling kids are once again getting ridiculed, but this time it's because of their mother's ignorance, not her poverty.

Like so millions of other American kids, the Spellings are home from school this week -- and for the foreseeable future.

Being "broke" and all (Tori is celebrity poor, not regular folk poor), the family has been forced to rely on inexpensive forms of entertainment such as ... horrifying bigotry?!

Tori posted the above photo of her daughter on Instagram on Tuesday, and she included one of the most WTF?! captions in the site's history.

"Days kept inside we have to get creative... Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!" she wrote.

Yeah, we probably don't have to explain to you why an 8-year-old white girl dressing up as a character named McQuisha with "Cheeto extension nails" is problematic.

But apparently someone had to explain it to Tori.

The actress eventually removed the pic and apologized for posting the ultimate in cringe:

"I posted a story the other day that upset many of you," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

"I'm truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay," Tori continued.

"She made up that name with "Mc" bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the other the top fun and amazing character from Martin."

Once you start justifying your racist post, you begin to undermine your apology, but we get that Tori was just trying to explain what she and her kid were thinking.

"She is innocent and didn't mean anything by it," Spelling continued.

"I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I'm truly sorry."

Tori kind of accepts responsibility by admitting that she never should have posted the pic.

But she also dodges blame by acting like everyone who's criticizing her is guilty of bullying an 8-year-old.

No, Tori -- they're rosasting you.

You took what should have been a teachable moment about cultural sensitivity and posted on the in internet for the LOLs.

Don't make it worse by throwing your kid under the bus.