Tori Roloff Can't Handle the Cuteness of Jessa Duggar's Kids

We said it over and over and over again:

Tori Roloff keeps it real.

Also, Tori Roloff is just like any one of us.

Because she talks about the challenges of a postpartum life? Yes.

Because she acts and talks like a regular person and not any kind of major celebrity? Yes.

But also: Because she thinks Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have the cutest kids ever!

Earlier this week, reality television universes collided when the Little People, Big World star couldn't help but comment on the Counting On cast member's offspring.

“Oh, my stars. Your little girl is so stinking sweet! Those eyes!” the 28-year-old mother of two wrote alongside Jessa's photo of her three kids.

In the image, son Spurgeon had his arms wrapped around his nine-month-old sister.... while baby Henry appeared to be a tad bit more interested in the toy beside him.

Tori was really just stating the obvious, but it's always fun to see these two interact.

And it wasn't the first time a member of the Roloff family said such a thing about a member of the Duggars.

Back when Jessa and Seewald announced they were expecting baby number-three in January 2019, Tori sent well-wishes to the happy couple.

“Congratulations!” she commented on Jessa’s Instagram reveal.

And Tori -- who we seriously adore -- also sent her best to Joy-Anna Duggar after she suffered a tragic miscarriage.

On Instagram at that terrible time, Tori wrote: "Austin and Joy my heart just absolutely breaks for you two. I am so sorry. You are in my prayers."

She added: "How blessed she is that she gets to be with Jesus and she gets to call you two mom and dad."

However, while the stars of these popular shows seem to get along well, the same can't exactly be said for their fan bases out there.

In December, Jill Duggar held up a copy of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's relationship memoir on Instagram.

She was clearly shilling for her pals and encouraging followers to buy the book... but followers were NOT having it.

Duggar Nation went on to blast Audrey Roloff for what they deemed to be her pompous attitude and crappy set of beliefs.

They became "marriage experts" about 2 years into their marriage. I think Audrey's insufferable, wrote one critic last year, while another echoed this rude sentiment as follows:

The only thing Jeremy and Audrey are in love with are themselves. Can’t stand them.

Yikes, huh?

We're not about to step into the middle of this ugly feud.

We'll just remain neutral and agree with Tori here instead:

Jessa really does have precious children!