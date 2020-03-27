Tori Bates Welcomes Second Child! See the Precious Pics!

He's here, Bringing Up Bates fans!

He's here at last!

According to People Magazine, Us Weekly and other celebrity gossip outlets, Tori Bates gave birth to her second child with husband Bobby Smith on Wednesday, March 25.

The child was:

Born at 4:17 p.m. in Tennessee.

Weighed in at six pounds and six pounds.

Named Kolter Gray Smith.

All involved are happy and healthy and excited to start their journey as a family of four.

Said the famous couple in a statement to People:

“It feels like such a crazy time in our world right now, but praise the Lord our little Kolter Gray has safely arrived!

"We are absolutely in love! In spite of all the questions in our minds of how things might unfold, God is so good and we are excitedly anticipating going home to enjoy our time together as a family of four."

Bringing Up Bates airs in UPtv and is basically a version of 19 Kids and Counting, as it centers on Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their... 19 children.

Bates and Smith welcomed first son Kade in November of 2018.

They announced they were expecting again less than a year later.

Due to restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Smith was the only family member allowed at the hospital for the labor and delivery.

But this circumstance has allowed the husband and wife to focus just on each other and their newborn, before they soon get surrounded by their many loved ones.

“Tori and I have found the time together to be extra special here in the hospital while we get ready to go home,” Smith tells Us, adding;

“‘No Visiting’ has changed things (Psalm 91 has been a big encouragement to us in this time!), but our families have made us feel so loved, and we’re so blessed to have them with us in this life!”

Bates and Smith started their a courtship in February 2017 and then got married that December.

These two do not believe in wasting time!

Back then the duo confirmed Tori's pregnancy, this is what they said in a statement:

Our little Kade is almost a year old already, and these months have flown by so quickly.

It has been so much fun having him in our lives and we are absolutely thrilled to announce that God has blessed us with another baby boy coming April 2020.

So that means Kolter arrived early. Guess he just couldn't wait to join the fun!