Tom Hanks Updates Fans on His Heath, Reminds Everyone Why He's the Best

Tom Hanks is probably the most universally-beloved actor on the planet.

This is no exaggeration.

Can you name any more popular celebrity?

Perhaps for this reason, the admission by Hanks and wife Rita Wilson on Wednesday night -- that they have contracted COVID-19, commonly known as the Coronavirus -- was a tipping point for many observers.

Yes, even a two-time Academy Award winner can be affected by this virus.

“Hello, folks," Hanks wrote at the time on Instagram, adding in full detail:

"Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches."

"Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," he continued.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

According to various outlets, the famous couple was Down Under for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.

In this movie, the legendary star portrays Presley’s longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

"The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," Tom continued.

"We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

The actor then concluded as follows:

"We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Not long after Hanks and Wilson opened up about their diagnosis, sons Chet and Colin thanked supporters for their outpouring of affection and confirmed that their parents were doing fine.

And now Tom and Rita have gone ahead and done the same thing themselves.

In classic Tom Hanks fashion.

"Hello folks," Hanks captioned a cheerful selfie of the couple, which we posted at the top of this post.

"@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," he continued.

"We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness."

Hanks then concluded with a few hopeful words, along with a reference to the iconic movie A League of Their Own:

We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?

Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.

Wilson, meanwhile, also gave thanks, writing:

"So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us."

The Coronavirus has been labeled a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

As of this writing, it has led to over 30 deaths in the United States, with many more predicted and with school systems around the country canceling classes for the foreseeable future.

All professional sports leagues are also on hiatus, while the NCAA Tournament has been called off completely.

We're in uncharted territory here, folks.

Stay safe out there.