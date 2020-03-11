Tom Hanks Has Been Diagnosed with the Coronavirus

Tom Hanks has become the most famous person to date to be diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

In a message he posted while on vacation in Australia with his wife, Rita Wilson, the beloved actor confirmed the troubling news himself on Wednesday night.

“Hello, folks," wrote the two-time Oscar winner, adding in candid detail:

"Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

"Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

According to Deadliine, the famous couple was Down Under for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.

In the movie, the legendary star Hanks portrays Presley’s longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

"Well, now. What to do next?" continued Hanks in his post.

"The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

"Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

"We’ll keep the world posted and updated," concluded the actor. Take care of yourselves!” – Tom Hanks

The Coronavirus is the common name that's been given to the disease COVID-19.

It originated in China and has since spread across the globe, with The World Health Organization officially titling is as a "pandemic" on Wednesday morning.

In response to Hanks' shocking admission, Warner Bros. has released a statement of its own.

It reads:

We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual.

The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.

The news of Hanks' diagnosis broke almost as soon as President Donald Trump concluded remarks he made to a national TV audience from the Oval Offiice.

In these remarks, the President said America is suspending all travel from Europe for the next 30 days, while also calling on Congress to pass various forms of legislation that could stimulate the economy.

"We have been in frequent contact with our allies and we are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people," Trump said.

Added the Commander-in-Chief:

"I'm confident that by counting and continuing to take these tough measures we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens and we'll ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus.

"From the beginning of time, nations and people have faced unforeseen challenges including large scale and very dangerous health threats.

"This is the way it always was and always will be. It only matters how you respond and we are responding with great speed and professionalism."

The outbreak of the Coronavirus in the United States has prompted numerous colleges and schools to suspend classes.

Elsewhere, the NBA just suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the disease.

This is an unprecedented situation that has the entire world on edge. No one really knows what will happen next.

Wilson, meanwhile, is a very accomplished actress in her own right.

She played an extended role on the HBO series Girls and also the Good Wife and appeared in such movies as Larry Crowne, It's Complicated and Old Dogs.

Wilson and Hanks got married in April of 1988.

For the record, the CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

And everyone out there should be extra cautious about traveling and gathering in large groups of any kind.

For now, we send our very best wishes to Hanks, Wilson and everyone affected by this outbreak.