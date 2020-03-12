Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are Doing "Fine," Son Says

We have an update on the most well-known case of the Coronavirus to date.

As previously reported, multiple-time Oscar winnerer Tom Hanks and his actress wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The stars made a joint announcement on Wednesday night, confirming this diagnosis.

It reads as follows:

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

The statement then concluded:

Well, now. What to do next?

The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves.

COVID-19, of course, is now commonly referred to as the Coronavirus.

It has been spreading as a rapid pace in the United States, with President Donald Trump making remarks about emergency measures he plans to take in an address from the Oval Office last night.

Moreover, multiple NBA players have now tested positive and that league has suspended all games indefinitely.

An endless number of schools and universities have also shut down for the foreseeable future.

As for how Hanks and Wilson are holding up?

Their son, Chet Hanks, took to Instagram in the wake of his mother and father's confirmation to provide an update for fans.

"What's up everyone. Yeah, it's true, my parents got coronavirus, crazy. They're both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there," he said.

"But I just got off the phone with them and they both are fine. They're not even that sick, they're not worried about it, they're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.

"But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about."

Concluded the younger Hanks:

"I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes, but I think it's all gonna be alright. I appreciate it and just, everybody, stay safe out there. Much love."

Chet's brother, Colin Hanks, also took to Instagram to thank everyone for the "outpouring of support."

"My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances," he wrote.

Following this troubling news, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson also released a statement.

"We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)," it reads.

And it concludes:

"We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual.

"The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

"The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment."