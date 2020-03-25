Thomas Ravenel Allegedly Knocked Up His MUCH Younger Side-Piece

Disgraced former Southern Charm star, failed politician, and confessed criminal Thomas Ravenel has made another blunder, but he didn't do it alone.

He has reportedly gotten one of his latest on-again, off-again girlfriends pregnant.

Thomas Ravenel's alleged baby mama is an on-again, off-again girlfriend whom he dated after his final breakup with Kathryn Dennis.

She is in her thirties. She is a registered nurse.

Ashley Jacobs ... really dodged a bullet.

The reportedly pregnant woman is Heather Mascoe, who is 39 years old.

According to social media, this is a photo of Heather.

The first reports that claim that she is pregnant by the loathesome aristocrat came from FITSNews.

Notably, this was the same South Carolina-based platform that was one of the first to report the sexual assault claims against him by Nanny Dawn.

According to that site, "Ravenel has … reportedly confirmed the baby news to several close sources -- acknowledging Mascoe as the mother."

The Daily Mail has also reported on this story, citing their own sources.

"Thomas is doing everything he can to keep a lid on this," their insider claims.

"He’s told Heather not to go out," the source reports.

"And," the insider adds, "even people who know are afraid to say anything."

According to the source, people are afraid to address the topic "because Thomas is so aggressive when he is crossed."

However, there is one person who was informed fairly early on.

"Kathryn knows," the insider claims.

The source explains that "she was told by her attorney," on the grounds that she is the mother of his two existing children, Kensie and Saint.

Thomas and Heather are reportedly not together at the moment, but raised eyebrows with their previous messy drama.

Heather is also a mother of two, who are both middle school aged.

Her baby daddy is Charleston restauranteur Leo Chiagkouris, who found a dramatic way to signal his displeasure at her overnight visits with Thomas.

He reportedly strung a banner across his own house, featuring one of Thomas' mugshots.

The banner read: "Keep this guy out of your house while minors are sleeping!!!"

Nanny Dawn's horrific tale involves her being assaulted just a room away from where one of Thomas' children slept.

That banner, whatever its intended implications, isn't giving bad advice.

And it is notable that Thomas and Kathryn's current custody agreement forbids either of them from having sleepover dates while they have the kids.

Now, there were whispers earlier this year that claimed that Thomas and Kathryn were back together.

That absolute nightmare appears to be completely false, which is a relief to us every moment of every day.

Some have suggested that Thomas was hoping to use his links to Kathryn to worm his way back onto Southern Charm.

But fans hope that Bravo sticks to its previous statements and that the accused rapist is never permitted back on the show.

As we said, Ashley Jacobs dodged a real bullet. A bullet made of Thomas' sperm.

We are so sorry to hear that Heather will apparently be linked forever to Thomas. We wouldn't wish that fate on anyone.

That said, we must emphasize that the reported pregnancy has yet to be confirmed.

Thomas has certainly not said anything ... beyond being super racist about the coronavirus on Twitter, of course.