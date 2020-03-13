The Bachelorette Postpones Production Due to Coronavirus

Still upset that Clare Crawley is The Bachelorette and not Hannah Ann Sluss?

We have some bad news for you and some good news for you, and it's the same piece of news overall:

You're about to have even more time to complain about the decision... because production on Season of this beloved reality series has been postponed.

Warner Bros. -- which produces ABC's The Bachelor and its spinoffs -- announced Friday that it is postponing production on season 16 of The Bachelorette due to coronavirus.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television group said the following:

"With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin."

Just a few days ago, the network confirmed that Crawley had been chosen to anchor the 2020 version of this franchise.

Continued Warner Bros' in its statement:

"There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority.

"During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based."

The Bachelorette is just the latest of many shows to step this step in the face of what the World Health Organization has deemed to be a "global pandemic."

All late-night talk shows on network television will be off the air for the foreseeable future, while such hits as Grey's Anatomy, NCIS and Chicago Fire have also halted production.

The new Bachelorette season was set to begin filming this Friday.

It was scheduled to premiere on May 18.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, whether that premiere date is in jeopardy.

As is the case with so many things related to this outbreak, no one really knows what will come next or when the country can resume relatively normal activities.

Crawley, meanwhile, was considered a surprise selection as The Bachelorette.

She finished second on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor and also competed on the first and second seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

At 39, she'll be the oldest lead in series history.

"For me, it’s just more years under my belt," Clare has said in response to criticism over her age, adding:

"More years learning and knowing what I want and what I won’t settle for."

What is Crawley looking for in a husband?

“I want a man who is strong, who is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable,” she told Lara Spencer on Good Morning America, adding:

“I think that [shows] some serious strength right there, so I want a man who can do that."

Many viewers out there have no issue with Clare, but also wish Hannah Ann Sluss had been given a chance to rebound from being dumped on national TV by Peter Weber.

They wanted to see her as The Bachelorette.

Do you feel the same way? Vote below and let us know: Who should be the next Bachelorette?

And while you're here... and while you're maybe wondering about the men who will be competing this year for Clare's heart...

... you're in luck!

ABC has released their names, ages and places of residency in a press release and a photo collection.

Who here do you think is the early favorite?