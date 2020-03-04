The Bachelor Spoilers: Is Peter Weber Still Single?!

Every season, Chris Harrison promises Bachelor viewers that they're soon to witness "the most dramatic season finale ever!"

It's basically Chris' catchphrase at this point, and no one really takes it seriously -- but there's reason to believe he might be telling the truth when it comes to Peter Weber's bonkers season.

"This season will take you on a roller coaster ride like no other, and right up until the end when Peter and I sit down and have to have a very tough heart-to-heart -- actually a couple of them that final week, it really is like any season that we've had before," Chris recently told Entertainment Tonight.

"When you have a Bachelor like Peter, it's a very raw, emotional ride and the way this ends, no one will see coming."

Obviously, that's typical Harrison talk, and fans can be forgiven for not taking it seriously.

But interestingly, Chris doubled-down on that promise during Monday's "Women Tell All" special when he revealed that even Peter doesn't know how this season will play out.

As far as we know, that's the first time Harrison made such a claim.

And it's bolstered the rumor that Peter is not engaged to anyone.

After all, if he proposed to either Madison Prewett or Hannah Ann Sluss and she accepted, how would it be possible for Peter to not know the outcome?

Of course, just because he's not engaged, that doesn't necessarily mean Peter is still single.

There are several ways several possible outcomes in which Peter makes a selection, but he and his partner decide to hold off on getting engaged.

Let's break them down, shall we?

Okay, for starters, it's sounding less and less like Peter winds up with Hannah Ann.

If this were a traditional final rose ceremony, in which Peter was faced with two options and he went with Hannah, then they would almost certainly have gone all the way and gotten engaged.

What seems far more likely is the following scenario:

We know that Madison Prewett self-eliminates at some point, but does not actually leave Australia.

Peter chases after her at the behest of his tearful mom (this is the "bring her home to us" scene we've all been waiting for/dreading), and she agrees to give him a second chance.

But the fact remains that Madison is probably still a little irate over the fact that Peter slept with the other two contestants during Fantasy Suite week, despite her pretty clear no-sex ultimatum.

So she agrees to a trial relationship with Peter, and the two of them are currently dating in hopes that in time, their values will align (read: he'll learn to keep it in his pants).

Of course, there's always the possibility of a wild card outcome.

By now, you've probably head about the rumors regarding Peter and Julie LaPlaca.

Julie is a producer on the show, and it seems she and Peter have developed a friendship.

Based on nothing more than a few friendly Instagram photos, fans have jumped to the conclusion that there's a romantic spark between these two.

Here again, we turn to Chris Harrison for insight:

"Julie is an amazing, talented producer. Far be it for me to ruin anything towards the end of the season. But... seems much ado about nothing to me," the host recently said.

"Unless I just don't know, which is possible," he added.

So Peter fell for a producer during filming; he's planning to shock the world by proposing to her on the "After The Final Rose" special, and Chris doesn't know about any of it?

Seems rather impossible to us, Chris.

That brings us to the second possible surprise ending -- and this is one a lot of people are really rooting for.

Yes, there's still an outside chance that Peter could wind up with Hannah Brown.

But it seems about as likely as Weber falling for Julie LaPlaca.

In this case too, Peter and Hannah would probably not be engaged, and would likely be taking it slow, so it would technically jibe with Harrison's comments about Peter being in suspense.

But folks, like an Elizabeth Warren presidency, it's time to let go of that dream.

The most likely outcome -- and the official Hollywood Gossip prediction -- is that Peter is dating Madison, but the two of them are not yet engaged.

Harrison exploited a loophole by saying Peter doesn't know the outcome, and that's technically true because she hasn't accepted his proposal yet.

Sadly, it seems like we're in for a very traditional conclusion.

But hey, at least there's potential for a spinoff in which Peter desperately tries to convince Madison and her family that he's not a total man-slut!