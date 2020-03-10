The Bachelor Reveals the True Meaning of "Bring Her Home, Peter!!!!!!!!!!"

What you are about to watch is something so different, so emotional, you really have to see it to believe it.

So intoned Chris Harrison early on the first part of last night's The Bachelor season finale.

Was the host being overly dramatic? Or did the conclusion - not to mention The Bachelor spoilers - the hype for once?

The emotional installment picked up Peter Weber admitting his heart was “split between two women," Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss.

How is a handsome, often-erect pilot to make such a difficult decision? By turning to his loved ones.

Mom Barbara dad Peter Sr., and Weber's brother, Jack, all traveled on Monday eveniing to Alice Springs, Australia, to meet with their relative and his two finalists.

Weber filled them in on everything that had happened so far, including the rough patch he and Madison hit during Fantasy Suite week when the latter sort of sex-shamed the former.

Before meeting the proud virgin, however, Peter's family were first introduced to Hannah Ann.

“I want you to know how much I do love your son,” she told Barbara through tears.

“And this has been the hardest process for me, to not exactly get that in return.

"This could be our last week together - but at the same time, I’d rather be all in, say how I feel, be completely present, than hold back and be closed off.”

Was she serious about their son? Heck yes, the 23-year old even alleged it was "love at first sight" with Peter, which would mean...

... she fell for him while he was courting Hannah Brown on television?

As you've likely read about via Bachelor spoilers, however, Weber was flattered, smitten - and torn.

“Somehow, in some way, I’ve been able to give my heart to two different people,” he said, reading perfectly from every Bachelor finale script and adding:

“And I have one that’s making it easier on me and one that’s making it not so easy. I don’t know how I’m going to do this.”

The followoing day, it was Madison’s turn to spend some time with the Webers, whom she’d already met during her first one-on-one with Peter.

Before she and Peter headed inside, they sat down for a challenging conversation, marking their first real chunk of alone time since she had walked away from their Fantasy Suite date because he had stuck it to other suitors.

“I walked away from our last conversation at dinner really frustrated and really hurt,” she explained to him.

“This is your journey and you are a big boy and you can make decisions for yourself, but I did want you to understand the weight and the gravity and the importance of that week for me, and what I was okay with and what I wasn’t okay with."

"Up until that point, I hadn’t asked you for anything, I’d only focused on our relationship."

"I had defended you and trusted you and been there for you and in that moment, I felt like you really just put your feelings and your needs and you wants way above mine.”

Peter said he was sorry for hurting her, but said he also had a concern.

“Maybe you’re not on the level that I’m at with you, and that’s okay,” he said, telling Madison she hadn't actually expressed deep feelings for him.

“But I feel like [at] this point, with me being so close to this type of decision, that’s something that I should know," he added.

Madison could barely handle it.

“I feel like I’m kind of hanging on by a thread, if I’m just being honest,” she said. “I need to feel confident and sure and at peace, and I don’t feel that right now.”

The two hugged, Peter urged Madison to stick around and she let her guard down at last.

“As mad as I was with you that night, I didn’t want to leave your arms,” she said.

With this, the pair went to talk to Peter's family, prompting the most awkward conversation of the finale.

That's what happens when you need to explain to your potential in-laws that you were mad at their son for having sex with other people.

“I think we have different expectations and I voiced to Peter that personally, it would be hard if he were to sleep with someone else, for me to feel good about continuing to move forward in our relationship,” she said, adding:

“It hasn’t been easy, but I love him, and I do see a future with him, and I could see myself loving him for the rest of my life.”

Peter's penchant for just pounding away with his penis was also a topic of conversation with his sibling.

“Obviously, you’re very physical in relationships,” Jack told The Bachelor, giving him the following scenario to ponder:

“Let’s assume you go with Madi. So now you’re talking about this whole period of not actually having sex until you’re fully married. Do you think that’s something that you realistically see yourself doing?”

(Editor's Note: Can Jack be the next Bachelor? This guy is now our hero.)

Peter told his brother it would be totally fine, but Jack emphasized how Madison is a faithful person and Peter likes to party.

Along these same lines...

“I understand that you’re very religious,” Peter's mom told Madison, continuing:

“Peter, he’s very spiritual, like I’m spiritual. But I just wonder how important it would be for you to have someone that’s on your same level of faith — because [Peter] is completely different.

"And Peter’s lifestyle, I don’t know if you’re aware of it, but he socializes, he parties.”

Just amazing stuff all around here. Peter's own family is like:

Madison, Pete a total hornball! Get away while you still can!!!!

Madison acknowledges the challenges she and Peter faced, but insisted he was worth fighting for.

Weber's family, however? They confessed to “a lot of concerns and a lot of red flags" when it came to Madison.

“What an emotional, hard, long, exhausting day,” she said.

“But even though it was really hard, I think it really opened my eyes to a lot that I had kind of been running from. We are on different pages in what we want, what we need, what we expect, how we live — like, literally in every way.”

With Madison left to ponder her future, Peter's mom was left to plead with her child.

“Madison is a sweet girl, a lovely girl,” she told weber. “But Hannah Ann is an angel on earth. And I want him to make the right choice.”

Cue the speech Bachelor Nation had been watching snippets of for weeks.

“You have a perfect girl right in front of you, and you’re going to risk that?” Barbara begged.

“Hannah Ann loves you with all of her heart. Don’t let her go. Bring her home. Bring her home to us. We will welcome her with open arms. We will welcome her with all the love in the world.

"She’s a dream come true, and God has placed her there for you.”

Peter was pretty pissed off by this speech.

“I don’t have their support with Madison. It sucks, it really sucks,” he said on camera of his family. “But if I can understand it, why does it matter? I’m the one that would spend the rest of my life with her, no one else.”

On a subsequent date with Madison, the brunette made the decision for Peter.

“It’s definitely hard for me to really be fully present in this moment,” she said.

“Because we’re at that place right now where we have fought, we haven’t given up, but I’ve just realized, you know, it’s kind of time to surrender.”

She continued:

“I think a lot of things have been brought more into focus over the past day or so — like how different we are, when it comes to marriage, when it comes to faith, when it comes to lifestyle.

"I want this so bad but I have to realistic. … I don’t know that we’re the best for each other.”

And, with that, the two hugged, Peter cried and MADISON LEFT THE SHOW.

Peter was crushed and "emotionally drained," as he told Chris, but, hey: He was still in love with Hannah Ann!!!!

After spending the next morning at a kangaroo sanctuary, Peter thanked Hannah Ann for “never wavering” throughout the process.

But while Hannah Ann didn’t know Madison had left, she did sense that something with Peter was “off."

That night, he met her in her hotel room and admitted his heart was “being pulled in two different directions.”

“It’s not what I want to hear,” she said, crying, explaining herself as follows:

“It just hurts when I’m so sure and you’re not. That’s what hurts to hear."

"But I respect your honesty and I know from my standpoint I can’t do anything more.”

She and Peter then embraced and the camera cut to black.

And that's what we're left with, folks, with the conclusion to this ridiculous season set for Tuesday night.

What... will... Peter... do?!?