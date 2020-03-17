Teresa Giudice: Yuck! I'm Totally Grossed Out By Joe Now!

It's stunning, but true:

Teresa Giudice may have another child.

The 47-year old Bravo mainstay made that clear in an unexpected recent interview.

But Teresa has also made something else equally clear:

She won't be having this child with estranged husband Joe.

In a sneak peek at this week's Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, host Andy Cohen acknowledges that Teresa told him during the duo's joint discussion last October that she wasn’t attracted to her husband of 20 years any longer...

... and she was interested in seeing if the spark was still there when they reunited in Italy the following month.

“Were you attracted to him when you saw him?” Cohen asked.

“No,” Teresa replied.

“Did you have sex with him in Italy?” Cohen pressed.

“No,” Teresa responded, as the awkward back-and-forth continued and she shook her head when Cohen asked her if there was a part of her that wanted to sleep with Joe, the same man she used to say was “so delicious.”

Teresa and her four daughters flew overseas to visit their husband/father in November, seeing him for the first time since he was released from prison and then ICE custody.

Joe said in his own recent interview that he knew his marriage was over when Teresa wouldn't share a bed with him.

It sounds here as if Teresa came to the realization at about the same time.

Getting way too graphic with Cohen, Teresa said in their chat that Joe definitely wanted to return to Pound Town with her late last year -- but their daughter thankfully got in the way.

“Thank god [our youngest daughter] Audriana slept with me every night,” Teresa told Cohen, explaining:

“She was supposed to stay with one of her sisters but she wanted to stay with me, so it was a good c-ckblocker.”

Note to Teresa, and every parent in the universe:

Never, ever refer to your child as a c-ckblocker, okay? That's gross.

Joe, who is living in Italy while he awaits a verdict in his appeal against his deportation and saying some very dumb things “was not happy,” Teresa added.

“You know, a guy when you say no to him …” she said to Cohen, grouping all men together with her voice trailing off.

Said Joe last month of Teresa turning down intercourse with him:

“That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected."

He continued, as a caption to footage of he and Teresa having an exchange the night she arrived in Italy"

“This is the first time while filming a scene, I had severe anxiety and grief. I was [locked] up for four years, any human would have a psychological impact of prison life.

"This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason. My wife has never said no to sleeping with me.

"I had to walk away. I don’t have resentment against her (her emotions are justified). it was off guard should have been private.”

Joe and Teresa agreed to separate in late 2019, following months of speculation about one or both cheating.

Despite their standing, though, Teresa doesn't want to hear Melissa Gorga or anyone else bad-mouthing Joe.

“Going into the next season -- if they say boo about him -- I am going to explode,” the cookbook author told All About the Tea.

“They know not to talk about him anymore. And my kids don’t want to hear it.”