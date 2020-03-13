Teresa Giudice: I Want to Marry a Jewish Guy & Have Another Baby!

Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice is already a mother to four beautiful daughters, but naturally, she wants more.

And what Teresa wants, Teresa gets. (Except, you know, a reprieve for her estranged husband of 20-years who got deported back to his native Italy last year, but anyway...)

The 47-year-old reality star is now opening up about her new future plans without Joe Giudice, and it seems that it might include a fifth *tiny* member?!

That's right, Teresa has baby on the brain and is considering going through the egg freezing process.

Which, BTW, includes hormone shots that make you super emotional, so we're sure the RHONJ producers are very on board with her idea.

On Wednesday night, Teresa opened up about her future baby plans after a fan asked a hard question on the Bravo series' reunion show.

The fan referenced the fact that Teresa and Joe tried to have a son via IVF before the birth of the fourth and final daughter, Audriana, and then asked if she would be open to trying again with another man.

And Teresa said yes!

"I would love to have a little boy," she told host Andy Cohen while seated around her fellow castmates.

"I might freeze my eggs -- you never know."

Obviously, this comes as somewhat of a shock considering her age and because well, she is reportedly single ATM.

We hope she gives this a tad more thought as most doctors recommend that women freeze their eggs in their 20s when they are the most viable and in higher supply.

Modern Fertility says women over the age of 38 are not advised to undergo the procedure, as the eggs are much less viable and the procedure involved can be pretty intense on the body.

While pregnancy may or may not be in Teresa's future, it sounds like a BF is definitely on the horizon.

Giudice dished to her fans on what kind of man she is looking for in her next serious relationship -- and if you're Jewish, I give you full permission to leave this article right now and quickly hop into Teresa's DMs.

"My first guy was Italian. I want my next one to be Jewish," she said.

"I heard Jewish men make the best husbands."

Teresa added, "I want somebody to talk so sweet to me, gentle... I want to be beautiful to him."

"I'm just done with the whole Italian tough guy. I want something different."

Fair! We wish the best for Teresa's love life, always.