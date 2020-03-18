Teen Mom OG: The Arrest of Amber Portwood. The Aftermath.

Amber Portwood has been arrested for domestic violence.

Granted, this is old news for anyone that has followed the Teen Mom OG universe even semi-closely over the past several months.

But the return of this MTV franchise on Tuesday night focused almost entirely on Portwood's alleged assault last July against then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, taking viewers behind the scenes of what was going on at the time.

On the show, Portwood confessed that she regretted the way that things played out.

As we saw, her ex -- and the father of her daughter, Leah -- Gary Shirley was Amber's main support system while she coped with life after the incident, admitting flat-out she was “in shock" over what transpired.

Viewers also got to witness the rest of the Teen Mom OG cast learn about the arrest — and everyone was pretty worried, most notably Catelynn Baltierra.

After much deliberation, Amber decided to let Glennon continue living in her home with their son, James, who was very much present when she supposedly went after Andrew in a fit of rage, leading to her arrest.

In the aftermath, Portwood moved into a rental home by herself.

And while she was still able to see her daughter due to her strong relationship with Shirley, Amber was really struggling with being away from James.

“Every time I see Leah I just think about James. It just hurts,” Amber told Gary through tears.

(Editor's Note: Amber was legally banned from seeing her son, thanks to an order of protection, following her arrest. She is is now allowed to have supervised visits and recently opened up about James.)

Still, Amber tried to put on a brave face.

She actually spent a lot time with her daughter, heading over to Gary and his wife Kristina’s home to see Leah off for her first day of school.

At one point, Portwood picked up on her daughter’s nervousness and grew concerned it was her own anxiety that her child was inheriting.

“Instead of happiness, complete joy and excitement, there was too much anxiety and nervousness mixed in with it,” Amber said later of Leah, adding:

“It’s my daughter -- I don’t want her to go through anything like that.”

For an understandable reason, of course.

We'll be seeing and hearing plenty more from Amber this season in regard to her legal and personal situation, but there were some more pleasant Teen Mom OG developments on the premiere...

... like how Catelynn and Tyler renewed their vows!

In Hawaii to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary, the couple basically got re-marrried, which came as a huge surprise to Tyler.

Why did Catelynn spring this upon her husband?

"I decided to do it because of the year we had prior," she told Us Weekly this month, referencing the couple's separation in 2018 and all the obstacles they've overcome and adding:

'It was like a new beginning and recommitting. We are stronger now."

Elsewhere on an emotional and busy premiere?

Maci Bookout and Tyler McKinney went to the woods for a family vacation amid lots more drama with her ex and first baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, and his family.

Mackenzie McKee attempted figure out whether or not her marriage to Josh was worth saving, following rumors of his infidelity.

Cheyenne Floyd celebrated her long-distance boyfriend, Matt Walker, moving to Los Angeles to be closer to her.

