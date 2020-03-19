Teen Mom OG Ratings Continue to Plummet: Is This the Final Season?

Very few basic cable reality shows have experienced such longterm success as Teen Mom OG.

With the exception of the Jersey Shore gang, no cast in MTV history has proven as consistently bankable for such a long time.

But all good things must come to an end, and it's looking more and more like fans are growing weary of the affluent antics of these increasingly unrelatable moms.

A new season of the show premiered on Tuesday, and the viewership data does not bode well for the series' future.

According to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Teen Mom OG ratings are still on the decline from last season -- a point at which they were already well below their peak numbers during the show's early years.

The latest season premiere drew a respectable .39 in the 18-59 demo, but only 859,000 total viewers.

That may sound like a lot of people, but it must be difficult for Amber Portwood to convince herself of her A-list status when fewer than 1 million people are watching the season premiere of her show -- at a time when everyone is stuck at home due to a global pandemic.

TMOG dominated its time slot for years, but on Tuesday the show was ranked number 9 among cable offerings.

Here's a little exercise to demonstrate how bad that is -- try and name 8 other cable series that are currently airing new episodes. Exactly.

For comparison, the show's previous season premiere in June of 2019 ranked No. 5 and brought in 990,000 viewers and a demo ratings score of .54.

And that was before billions of people got trapped indoors.

There are likely several factors contributing to the show's decline in popularity.

After all, a decade is a very long time in reality TV years, and many fans have complained that the show is considerably less relatable now that the stars are wealthy celebrities.

But the biggest reason for the drop between last season and this one is probably the abusive behavior demonstrated by Ms. Portwood.

Three weeks after last year's premiere, Amber was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Her then-fiance, Andrew Glennon, told police that she attacked him with a machete and struck him while he was holding the couple's infant son.

Thanks to her top-shelf legal team, Portwood avoided going back to jail, but many fans are irate that she was permitted keep her job.

Thousands signed a petition demanding her termination, and many took to social media vowing that they would no longer watch the show.

“@MTV I will not be watching Teen mom og. I don’t support Amber Portwood having a platform after her domestic violence,” tweeted one such protester.

We may never know exactly how big of a role Amber's arrest played in the show's decline.

All we're certain of is that Teen Mom OG is in a state of free fall at the moment.

And Amber and her castmates might soon find themselves forced to face their most dreaded fate -- we're talking, of course, about the possibility of getting real jobs!