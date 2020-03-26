Taylor Swift Hands Out Cash to Fans Affected By Coronavirus, Remains the Queen

We probably don't need to tell you that we're living in very strange, very difficult times.

The coronavirus pandemic has the whole world in a panic, and in addition to the obvious health concerns, millions of Americans are grappling with frightening uncertainties about their employment and financial futures.

It's times like these that unexpected heroes emerge -- although Taylor Swift fans might argue that the singer doesn't fit that description.

After all, they've known she was a hero all along.

Taylor has been quietly handing out $3,000 donations to fans of hers who have been economically impacted by the pandemic.

It all started when Swift posted a link to afavorite charity, and one of her followers posted a heartwarming reply:

"I wish so badly that I could donate to the link Taylor provided [to the charity Feeding America] but because of COVID-19 my job, my only source of income, is closed for a minimum of 30 days," wrote Samantha Jacobson a cocktail server at Disney World who's out of work for at least the next 30 days.

"I have no job, no income, no way to pay my bills rn. If anyone happens to be able to donate and has it in their hearts to do so, anything really really helps with bills right now."

Yes, poor Samantha wants to help out even though she's struggling herself.

Obviously, Taylor recognizes a fellow kind soul when she sees one, and she hit her buddy with a cool 3 Gs:

Needless to say, Samantha was a little excited by the donation.

Equally jazzed was New York-based musician Holly Turner who was nearly driven from her home by the pandemic:

"I made a post on tumblr about how I was scared I wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry," Holly tweeted this week.

"[Swift] literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now.

"I saw that she had just started following me on Tumblr, so I was jumping around and screaming about that, and then I saw that the top post on Tumblr was about the fact that I was financially struggling and I thought, 'There's no way she's following me because of that,'" Turner told Entertainment Weekly.

"Then I started losing my mind even more," she added.

"I wasn't going to be able to stay in my apartment after May, if it weren't for this… I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful."

We're sure Taylor is helping fans out of the kindness of her heart and not for the positive publicity, but as a bonus, picking sides in her feud against Kim Kardashian just became slightly easier!