Tamra Judge Unfollows Shannon Beador: You're a Fake Friend, Bish!

Since Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson left The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd has not let up her constant attacks.

Despite that, Tamra and Vicki's so-called friend Shannon is friendly with Kelly. Tamra appears to have ended the friendship.

Tamra Judge is making it extremely clear that she feels betrayed.

"Fake friends are like shadows," a post that she shared to Instagram reads.

The post continues: "They follow you in the sun but leave you in the dark."

Tamra didn't merely share this to her Stories. She posted it for all to see.

There is no real question about what inspired Tamra to put "someone" on blast.

Kelly Dodd had just shared a photo of her, arm in arm with Shannon Beador.

The two of them were flanked by their respective significant others.

Shannon's boyfriend John Jannsen was by her side. Kelly's fiance Rick Leventhal was by hers.

"It’s fun being neighbors with these two," Kelly captioned the friendly photo.

Tamra clearly saw the image of her alleged friend arm-in-arm with the woman who has gleefully celebrated her departure from the show.

Posting a vague clapback isn't all that Tamra did about it.

She also unfollowed Shannon on Instagram.

Shannon herself had also posted the photo, captioning it "Neighbors ... #walkingdistance."

It is possible that Tamra, as she did when she unfollowed everyone related to the show right after she quit, was just practicing self-care.

Two people can be good friends without following each other on social media. Lots of people do this with a parent.

But Tamra wasn't the only one to mash the unfollow button.

The other former Tres Amiga, Vicki Gunvalson, also unfollowed Shannon.

Generally speaking, sharing selfies with a castmate is standard practice for public figures.

Even Kelly and Vicki have posed for photos together before.

But it seems clear, based upon this Instagram shade, that both former stars regard Shannon's friendly demeanor as a betrayal of their bond.

We would politely ask what in the world Shannon was supposed to do while filming Season 15.

She has always, always filmed with Vicki and Tamra, whether they were friends or enemies at the time.

It almost appears that Vicki and Tamra were expecting Shannon to personally wage war upon Kelly and all of her friends in the cast.

That sounds like a stressful nightmare and we cannot reasonably fault Shannon for giving peace a chance.

Just in case anyone needs a reminder, Shannon has had her own, very fair grievances against Kelly, and some of them were recent.

That Shannon and Kelly are setting aside their past beefs this season -- at least, this is what we are meant to believe -- is a good thing.

It shows personal growth and maturity on their parts.

Also, it plays into exactly what Bravo wanted when they shook up the cast: getting a new dynamic running.

There are only so many times that Housewives can rehash the same old feuds again and again before viewers tune out.

It looks like this season will have plenty of drama, but in new and interesting forms that should help fans to engage and get excited.

We hope that Tamra and Vicki can find it within them to act more mature on Instagram.

Especially Tamra -- since she's rumored to be returning next season!