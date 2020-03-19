Surgeon General to Kylie Jenner: We Need You to Stop the Coronavirus!

We probably don't need to remind you that you're living in very strange times.

But in case you need to be reminded of just how bonkers the world is right now, please enjoy this tale of the U.S. Surgeon General calling on Kylie Jenner to save the human race.

Okay, so we might be exaggerating, but not by much.

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams went on Good Morning America today to discuss the problem of young people going out and partying (especially in spring break hotspots) despite repeated warnings to self-isolate in order to help contain the coronavirus.

"I have a 15-year-old, 14-year-old and the more I tell them not to do something, the more they want to do it," Dr. Adams told Michael Strahan.

"What we need to do is get our social influencers -- Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, we need to get Kylie Jenner -- we need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that look this is serious. People are dying."

Kevin Durant tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and Donovan Mitchell is one of the Utah Jazz players who tested positive last week, prompting the NBA to suspend its season.

So how did Kylie Jenner end up on the list of Celebs Who Need to Get the Word Out?

Well, for starters she's the world's youngest self-made billionaire and one of the most influential people on the planet.

So there's reason to believe that if teens will listen to anyone, they'll listen to Kylie.

But more important -- at least in the eyes of Dr. Adams -- is the fact that no young celeb has been more outspoken when it comes to encouraging their followers to remain home and help flatten the curve.

Kylie posted the message below to her followers earlier this week.

"Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine," she wrote.

"My pregnancy prepared me for this," she added.

"I didn't leave the house for months."

Stormi's mom is probably joking/exaggerating there, but if you recall, when Kylie was pregnant, she managed to steer clear of the public eye for the better part of a year.

So let that be a lesson to you cabin fevered teens -- if the most famous young person on the planet can avoid other people for a few months, so can you!