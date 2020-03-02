Stassie Karanikolaou: Who is Kylie Jenner's BFF (And Tyler Cameron's Possible GF)?

If you don't know the name Anastasia Karanikolaou, you will soon.

You'll probably still have a hard time spelling it, of course, but that's a different matter entirely ...

Fortunately, Anastasia prefers to go by Stassie in her professional life.

Right now, she's an Instagram influencer and model with a whopping 7 million Instagram followers.

Not too shabby -- but it looks as though this is just the beginning of much bigger things for Stassie.

And the 22-year-old has major plans for her future.

“In 5 years I’d like to see myself more prominent in the fashion and beauty world. I would love to do a lot more modeling and many more different campaigns," she said in a recent interview.

"But most importantly I would love to help change the world we live in. I think we need a serious change for the better and I would love to be a part of a revolution that will accomplish that.”

Most people who people who talk about conquering the worlds of fashion and social media are not to be believed, but the odds might actually be in Stassie's favor.

For starters, she already has a net worth that's estimated to be in the neighborhood of $5 million.

Not bad for an age at which most Americans are planning to move back in with their parents after college and hoping their local Panera is hiring, so that they won't have to suffer the indignity of applying at McDonald's.

On top of the career success she's already experienced, Stassie has the added advantage of an A-list social network.

Remember when Jordyn Woods slept with Tristan Thompson last year?

Well, that may have been the best thing that ever happened to Stassie.

Insiders say that Stassie was promptly promoted to the role of Kylie's BFF, a position she's enjoyed ever since.

And apparently, it's through her ties to the Kar-Jenner clan that Stassie made the acquaintance of former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, whom she's rumored to be dating.

Tyler was formerly with Gigi Hadid, a close friend of Kendall Jenner's.

The two of them made each other's acquaintance during a group hang-out, and Cameron reportedly contacted Karanikolaou after his relationship Hadid went south.

Neither party has commented on the rumors that they're romantically involved, but in other areas of her life, Stassie is an open book.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Stassie revealed that she underwent a breast life in 2017 due to the fact that one of her breasts was a full cup size larger than the other.

“I was very open to sharing—plastic surgery is nothing be ashamed of. A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you’re insecure about," she told the magazine.

"All my comments were saying, ‘you’re so insecure, you’re so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it," she added.

"I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of — that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”

It seems Stassie is well aware that she won't be able to have many secrets at the level of fame she hopes to attain.

It's an attitude that will serve her well as her stock continues to rise.