Snooki SLAMS Jersey Shore Producers: They FORCED Me to Ruin Angelina Pivarnick's Wedding!

Though the scene might not air for several weeks yet, if you're a Jersey Shore fan, you're probably already familiar with this season's most infamous moment.

Back in November, Angelina Pivarnick married Chris Larangeira.

The lavish, Garden State reception was everything the couple had dreamed of.

Until, of course, Angelina's bridesmaids offered a pre-dinner toast.

Pivarnick made the questionable decision to make her co-stars her bridesmaids, and she wound up paying the price in a big way.

During what should have been a heartfelt tribute to the bride, Snooki and company roasted Angelina with a speech so brutal if left her in tears.

Insiders say the other guests booed as Angelina ran from the room and did not return for over an hour.

Word of the speech got out, and Snooki was branded a "mean girl," who delights in bringing misery to the long-suffering Pivarnick.

Now, Nicole Polizzi is offering her side of the story, and while we're usually skeptical of reality stars claims that they were coerced into behaving abhorrently, in this case, we're inclined to believe.

“Well, we’re not really supposed to talk about but…f--k it, it’s my podcast,” Snooki said on her podcast this week, as first reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

“I literally told producers, ‘I’m not going to do a speech because I’m not comfortable doing one; I don’t think we should be doing one,” Nicole added.

“[I said] ‘We’re not going to make a mockery of this wedding’ and of course we were forced to do something we didn’t want to do.”

Pivarnick was reportedly devastated by her friends' comments.

But according to her latest Instagram post Angelina has forgiven Snooki and considers the entire incident water under the bridge.

"I’m really glad that Angelina knows that we weren’t being spiteful and being a--holes because we truly wanted the best wedding for her,” Nicole continued.

“We did so much to help her be comfortable and help her with the wedding and stuff, so I’m really glad that she realizes that weren’t not f--king a--holes and we truly didn’t mean to ruin her wedding.”

The first person to claim the Shore girls were forced to give the toast was Deena Nicole Cortese, who quickly deleted her Instagram post for fear of angering her MTV bosses.

"Deena was correct, producers forced us to do the speech," Nicole said, in no uncertain terms.

"I literally said ‘no’ like 10 times. Even though MTV paid for Angelina’s wedding fully and it was the final episode of the season, of course they wanted it to be crazy with all of us there. Her sister was the maid of honor and I felt she should do the speech…" she added.

“I was really uncomfortable,” Nicole continued.

“I was like, ‘I’m not doing a f--king speech…I don’t like to be forced to do something I’m not comfortable with and that’s what Deena was talking about.”

Snooki extended her criticism by claiming that Shore producers are interfering entirely too much in the lives of the show's stars.

As an example, she cited the dance that the male cast members performed at Mike Sorrentino's wedding, and revealed that this was also the producers' brain child.

“I don’t even think they should have done a dance,” she said.

“Just, like, have us all celebrate a beautiful day for her. And it just turned into a reality show, which, I’m not surprised, because MTV did pay for the whole wedding.”

Yes, Snooki has been in the game long enough to be realistic about how the industry works.

If you want MTV to pay for your wedding, you're gonna have to give up certain rights.

But just because she understands it, that doesn't mean she has to like it.

The public reaction to the wedding roast heard round the world was so harsh that it led Snooki to retire from Jersey Shore, a decision she says she still does not regret.

“That’s when I realized that I’m not coming back to the show,” Nicole said.

“I don’t like to be forced to do things, and it’s not fun for me anymore, and the drama is so unnecessary at my age— 32 with three kids. I’m not into it, girl!”

She went on to acknowledge that Shore producers probably will not be thrilled with her latest comments.

“I’ll probably get in trouble for speaking the truth,” she concluded.

Well, we're certainly not fans of Snooki's decision to step away from the show -- but she 's got some very valid reasons for doing so!