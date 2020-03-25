Sister Wives Star Thinks Her "Family Culture is Eroding"

Simply put, the Browns are not in a good place these days.

Perhaps this statement should even be amended to the following:

The Browns are in a downright terrible place these days.

On every single episode of Sister Wives in 2020, Kody and his spouses have been arguing about their current living situation and their future living situation.

In a nutshell?

Kody wants to build one giant home for everyone on property he purchased on Coyote Pass.

None of the Sister Wives are really into this idea -- and it's recently become an even bigger obstacle because Kody wants to actually buy ANOTHER home to move into with Robyn before his grand polygamous palace is complete.

It's a giant mess.

As a result, Robyn and Kody have been clashing non-stop, while Christine was also driven to tears on this past Sunday night's episode.

Said Robyn on this same installment:

“I’m trying to avoid fighting with him, but he isn’t making it easy. He’s getting really pushy.”

Pushy? Kody Brown?!? No way! We don't believe it!

(Please, please, please note our sarcasm here.)

Kody’s fourth and youngest wife also said she and her kids felt “insecure” and “unsafe” in Flagstaff due to their precarious housing situation.

“This is so not part of our plan,” she said to Kody. “Our plan was to rent and then build out on our property.”

Robyn took things even farther during this spat, too, questioning Kody as a leader and showing serious concern over the state of her family as a whole.

“I don’t want to insult him, but I don’t know how to make sense of his thought process,” she said of her husband.

“Our family culture is just eroding…and I feel like I’m contributing to that by being okay at all with the idea of buying a house.”

Like we said: Things are not good for the Browns, guys.

For her part, Robyn even insisted on this new episode that God wanted them to rent.

“I’ve got five days for my miracle to come. I’m praying like crazy, because it has to come," she said, later adding of Kody:

“I think he’s so wrapped up in this idea of buying…that he’s not willing to exhaust all the options. I feel like I’m betraying my whole family by even entertaining the idea of buying.”

It's pretty unusual to see Robyn in such a state, but she continued to hammer both Kody and the situation in general.

“He wants me to lay down my sword and stop fighting with him,” Robyn cried on air. “But I don’t know how. I can’t. I just can’t.”

Kody, meanwhile, scoffed at Robyn, claiming to producers that she's starting to see herself as “the prophetess of the family" and that she's making him "look like a bully."

He also live-Tweeted the episode and tried to defend his behavior during confrontations such as this.

Also on Twitter, Kody said he was simply stumped over why Robyn was so opposed to buying.

“For the life of me, I really didn’t know why @LuvgvsUwngs wouldn’t budge on this. I was literally losing my mind,” he wrote, adding:

“I see her acquiescing here a little, but it is breaking her heart."

See, now that we don't believe... because it would imply that Kody Brown has a heart.