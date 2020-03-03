Scott Disick and Sofia Richie: Secretly Broken Up?

When Scott Disick first started dating Sofia Richie, the relationship was widely regarded as an ill-fated rebound fling.

Scott had been broken up with Kourtney Kardashian for over a year, but most of his dalliances with younger women during that time turned out to be short-lived.

And there's no denying that Sofia is much younger than Scott.

A 15-year age gap might be a minor obstacle for some couples but 21-year-olds and 36-year-olds tend to be at very different points in their lives.

This is especially true when the 36-year-old is a father of three.

Scott and Kourtney were insistent that for them, age was nothing but a number.

But according to a new report from Star magazine, the difference eventually caught up with them, and Scott and Sofia have now called it quits.

An insider tells the tabloid that Disick and Richie are broken up but have decided to hold off on announcing the split.

“They’re saving face right now, which is what Scott wants. Sofia’s honoring that, but she’s relieved to finally walk away," a source tells the tabloid.

“Sofia’s excited to be moving on," the insider adds.

"She’s looking forward to meeting other guys once the dust has settled. In the end, they’re just two very different people who have no business being together.”

So why all the secrecy and the concern with "saving face"?

Well, apparently it has to do with all the positive press attention Scott and Sofia have been receiving lately.

Just last week, a write-up in Us Weekly had anonymous sources praising these two as the perfect couple.

“Sofia and Scott are great together," said one insider.

"Scott has become such a better man through being in a mature relationship with her.”

Yeah, after something like that, it's hard to sheepishly go public with the fact that you've broken up.

Plus, Scott and Sofia have their careers to think about.

While there's still some debate over whether or not it's healthy for her to be in a relationship with a man who's so much older than her, there's no denying that Scott has been good for Sofia's career.

Thanks to their relationship, Sofia is now one of Kylie Jenner's best friends, a fact that's done wonders dfor her social media popularity.

In just two short years, Sofia has gone from Lionel's son and Nicole's little sister to a wildly popular juggernaut in her own right -- and she's certainly aware that she has Scott to thank for that.

So even if the rumors are true, and these two are broken up, it may be a while before we hear an announcement.

Of course, Scott and Sofia have broken up and gotten back together several times in the past, so don't be surprised if that happens again.

In fact, we wouldn't be shocked if these two patch things up before they ever even go public with their split.

That's just the sort of thing that happens in the never-ending soap opera that is the Kardashian Clan Extended Universe.