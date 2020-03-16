Prince William & Prince Harry: Brothers' Relationship Is More Strained Than Ever, Sources Claim

Well, a lot of events are being postponed or altogether canceled these days, but it seems that one long-awaited occasion will still take place right on schedule.

We're talking, of course, about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal retirement!

Yes, Meghan and Harry are still stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, and far as anyone knows, the preparations are proceeding apace.

The event the global media has dubbed #Megxit is scheduled to take place on March 31, which means that on April 1, Meghan and Harry will officially be relieved of their royal duties.

Sources close to the royal family have stated that they've long been hopeful that tensions between Harry and his family will ease once he and his wife and son are permitted to relocate to Canada full-time and escape their fishbowl existence in London.

Unfortunately, as the date draws nearer, it seems that the longstanding feud between William and Harry is alive and well.

In fact, insiders tell The Daily Mail that tensions between the brothers are at an all-time high.

"William is said to feel insulted by his brother’s recent comments, including the stream of remarks on Harry and Meghan’s Sussex Royal website, which many have taken as implied criticisms of the Royal Family," the newspaper reports.

"William feels his brother has ‘disrespected’ the institution of the monarchy and – most woundingly of all – their grandmother the Queen."

Insiders say the relationship began to deteriorate back in 2015, when Harry was essentially strong-armed into leaving the military so that he could join Will and Kate in their humanitarian work, which quickly became a source of tension.

"It didn’t help that whenever [Harry] asked the shared staff at Kensington Palace to do something, they were often busy with ‘more important’ work for the Duke of Cambridge, who, after all, will one day be King," says one insider.

Yes, apparently the fact that William will one day be king and Harry will not -- a fact the brothers have been well aware of since childhood -- has become a source of escalating conflict in recent years.

"When Harry gave the interview about being on a different path to his brother, I don’t think anyone in the Palace was surprised," an anonymous aide tells the Mail.

"One [brother] is going to be King and the other is not and therefore has to figure out what that [life] looks like."

"It didn’t help that William never let Harry forget which of them was going to be King," adds another royal source.

The difference in duties and expectations has apparently led to increased feelings of alienation for Harry.

"Harry has always been looking for signs that he belongs, but soon all he could see – I think wrongly – were signs that told him he wasn’t needed," says one insider.

"He should have taken his father’s advice and stayed in the military. Leaving the Army was the worst thing he could have done.’

The source adds that Harry essentially blames his brother for his forced military retirement, as he feels he was forced to return to royal life in order to lighten William's workload.

The British media has been quick to blame Meghan for the bad blood between Harry and William, but it sounds as though this royal feud has been a long time in the making.