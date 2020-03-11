Prince Harry Trashes Trump, Defends Meghan Markle on Bizarre Prank Call

Folks, we have good news and bad news.

It seems the Russians are once again meddling in our politics -- but this time, they're doing it for the LOLs.

A group of Ruskie pranksters called up Prince Harry this week and convinced him he was speaking to environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Harry fell for the con, though to his credit it seems these particular jokers were quite convincing.

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov have previously duped Elton John, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

And now, it seems they can add the Duke of Sussex to their list of victims.

The duo somehow convinced Harry that he had received an unexpected call from Thunberg and her father.

In shocking audio tapes obtained by TMZ, the prince opens up on a variety of topics, ranging from #Megxit to climate change.

"I can assure you, marrying a prince or princess is not all it's made out to be," Harry is reported to have said in response to questions about the Sussexes decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

"But sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one. And this decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son."

Harry's contempt for Donald Trump is well-documented, a fact the pranksters exploited by pressing him for his opinion on the American president.

"The mere fact that Donald Trump is the pushing the coal industry so big in America, he has blood on his hands, because the effect that has on the climate and the island nations far, far away ... again, out of sight, out of mind," Harry reportedly remarked.

"We've visited those places and I'm sure you have as well," he added.

"People's lives have been completely destroyed. People are dying every single month by some form of natural disaster that has been created by this huge change to in our climate,"

While we're sure Harry stands by those statements, he would probably prefer that they weren't publicized in this fashion.

As far as royal embarrassments go, this one is pretty minor.

If you were to devise a scale, this would be much closer to one of Prince Philip's routine gaffes than the Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein debacle.

Still, it hasn't been a stellar year for the Windsors, and we're sure many within Buckingham Palace are less than thrilled with this latest blunder.