Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth: Reconciling Despite Meghan Markle?

Some have worried that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been gracelessly shading the Queen with their recent comments and behavior.

Over the weekend, Harry met with Her Majesty for the first time in a long time. Are things getting better?

An inside source tells Us Weekly that Queen Elizabeth had a meeting with Prince Harry on Sunday, March 1.

The face-to-face between the monarch and her favorite grandchild was important for emotional reassurances.

"The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family," the insider reveals.

"And," the source adds, "she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting."

This face-to-face wasn't just any old royal meeting.

Reportedly, this is the first time that Harry has seen his grandmother in person in over a month.

He and Meghan have been setting up their new life in Canada and even looking at houses in Los Angeles.

Harry's last formal meeting with the Queen was in January, when Her Majesty made a familiar announcement.

"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the Queen shared on January 13.

She emphasized: “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family."

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family," Her Majesty acknowledged.

Queen Elizabeth expressed: "We respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

The Queen also clarifed that Harry and Meghan had "made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives."

Meghan was already a wealthy woman when she met Harry, thanks to her acting career.

Prince Harry was already independently wealthy -- apart from his stipend from the Crown Grant -- thanks to his interitance.

Both his late mother, Princess Diana, and the late Queen Mother had left him millions.

The Queen Mother in particular left him a generous inheritance, knowing that William would one day be King.

Any grandmother or great-grandmother with the means to do so takes steps to ensure that none of their living descendants will ever lack for money.

Harry is presumably happy to retain this inherited family wealth.

It is just that he no longer wishes to tap into the hundreds of millions of pounds that the Royal Family is given from public taxes each year.

Meghan and Harry will not simply have to rely upon their 8-digit bank accounts and personal savings.

Meghan is an actress and one of the most famous women in the world. Harry has been admired globally since he was a child.

Neither of them will have any trouble finding speaking gigs that pay six figures. Then there are the options of acting roles.

Harry and Meghan wanted to get away from the racist British media and the excuses that they use for their vile vitriol.

They clearly don't have any objections to being just plain famous.