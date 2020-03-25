Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Enters Isolation in Scotland

Shocking news out of Buckingham Palace today, as Prince Charles has become the latest public figure to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The news was revealed on Wednesday through a statement issued by a palace spokesperson.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the spokesperson said,

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the statement continued.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”

Frighteningly, it's unclear how Charles caught the virus, or how many events he attended after becoming infected.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," palace officials state.

Prince Albert of Monaco has also tested positive for the virus, and many believe that he passed Covid-19 on to Charles.

Royal officials were unable to confirm or deny this theory.

Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, are currently in isolation at Birkhall, their home on Queen Elizabeth‘s Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Camilla does not have the virus, and she is reportedly exercising proper precautions in order to avoid contracting the illness.

At age 71, Charles belongs to the segment of the population that's most likely to be profoundly affected by the coronavirus.

Fortunately, palace officials say the Prince of Wales is in “good health” and has demonstrated only mild symptoms thus far.

As for the Queen, she has not interacted with Charles in person since March 12, and there's currently no reason to believe she's been infected.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health," says the palace spokesperson.

"The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

The last time Charles saw his entire family was on March 9.

As The Daily Mail points out, it is unlikely that he was infected at that time.

Charles is not currently bedridden, and health experts say it's unlikely that his case will become more serious.

Even so, this is no doubt a scary time for the royal family.

Our thoughts go out to Charles and his loved ones, as they become the latest public figures to be directly affected by this terrifying global pandemic.