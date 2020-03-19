Prince Albert of Monaco Has Been Diagnosed with COVID-19

Prince Albert has become the first Royal to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 62-year-old is the son of Prince Rainier III and the former American actress Grace Kelly. He is married to Charlene, Princess of Monaco.

In a statement to The Associated Press and other outlets, the palace of Monaco says Albert is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, which is actually named after his mother.

"Prince Albert, who was tested this week, is positive for coronavirus," the announcement reads, continuing as follows;

"His health is good. The Prince is being monitored by his doctor and treated by the specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital.

"Prince Albert continues to work from his private apartment and is in close contact with the members of his cabinet, government, and closest collaborators."

The palace also said Prince Albert is asking the people of Monaco to "respect the measures of confinement and limiting contact with others. Only rigorous observation with the confinement rules will stem the propagation of coronavirus."

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, a global pandemic on March 11.

To date, 227,310 people around the world have been infected and 9,311 have died as a result.

And while Prince Albert may be the first famous Royal to come down with the virus, he isn't the first celebrity.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kevin Durant and Idris Elba are the most well-known celebrities thus far to have come out and talked about their positive tests.

On Wednesday night, two members of the United States Congress also revealed they had contracted the virus.

Nearly every school system in the country has shut down for the foreseeable future, while most non-essential businesses have also closed.

There's no way of knowing right now when they may be re-open. But it won't be any time soon.

As far as how other Royals are responding to this pandemic?

Sources say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are very scared, both for themselves and also for their son, Archie.

“Everyone on their team, the people who buy groceries and run errands, wear latex gloves at all times and are to follow a strict hygiene protocol,” a source tells The Sun.

Don't scoff at these protocols, people.

Take them seriously, and take everything the health experts out there say seriously.

Please: Stay safe and stay smart out there.