Presley Gerber Taunts Worried Fans with SECOND Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber is the son of famed supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. He recently revealed his alarming facial tattoo.

Now, despite reports that his family is as worried as his fans, Presley has revealed a second tattoo on his face.

20-year-old Presley Gerber uploaded this black-and-white selfie to Instagram.

He captioned the photo: "Colorblind."

The tattoo itself is located on his lieft cheek.

Some squinting and reserach tells us that it is the logo for the Los Angeles Dodgers enclosed within a star.

In that photo, fans can also see his first facial tattoo.

This tattoo is on his right cheek, and reads "misunderstood."

When asked why he would get the tattoo, he explained that he simply had felt poorly understood during the course of his life.

That's not an uncommon part of the human condition. Most folks don't feel the need to have the word inked across their faces.

Presley, whose family is reportedly concerned about his behavior over the past year or so, went on Instagram Live to address his followers.

"Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc," Presley said in his own defense.

One of those things is very conspicuously not like the others. Gender confirmation surgery is not a cosmetic vanity project, folks.

"And," he added, "it's offensive to say anything in today's day in age."

"But," Presley lamented, "I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me..Hmmmm?"

This is not the first time that he has been seen as aggressively defensive over his puzzling choices.

"I just wanted to come on here and be like, if anyone has s--t to say to me about this or anything else," Presley previously challenged.

He continued: "And my family or how I grew up or anything."

"I will give you my address, I promise," Presley told his detractors, "and you can come say it to my face."

He has also spoken out in defense of his first facial tattoo.

"If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it," he reasoned.

Presley stated: "I think that's a pretty obvious thing."

Here is the thing: he is absolutely right.

Not about the analogy to the trans community, which was patently absurd, but yes, it is his flesh prison and he can tattoo it if he likes.

Unlike millions who have to limit their personal choices to meet employment standards, Presley is set for life thanks to his parents.

He has every right to decorate himself, whether it takes the form of tattoos, piercings, or yes, lip fillers.

But when people talk about concern over him, they are referring to what appear to be a series of impulsive, bad decisions.

Presley is only 20 years old, but had a DUI just over a year ago, when he was only 19.

Recently, he has also gone out of his way to show off an apparent affection for firearms, which is never really a good sign.

What may be most worrisome of all has been his combative attitude towards his followers.

It's like he's picking a fight with strangers. Why?

Who knows, really? He is a young man who clearly feels emotionally unfulfilled.

This can happen to people who are wealthy or deeply poor -- but a poor person with the same struggle is likely to go to prison or die.

We hope that Presley can calm down and, whatever tattoos he receives, accept that he doesn't have to seek out negative attention.