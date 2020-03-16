Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes Make Peace After Year of Beef

There was a time when NeNe Leakes wouldn't even film with Porsha Williams. That has finally changed.

The friends-turned-enemies are circling back to friendship after an emotional, evocative discussion.

As you may recall from last year's reports or this season's drama, NeNe and Porsha have had beef for months.

Tensions between the erstwhile friends spiked after Porsha accused NeNe of laying hands on her during her infamous closet meltdown.

All in the immediate aftermath of Porsha giving birth to baby Pilar, it was more than their friendshp could bear.

Unfortunately, things became worse after NeNe texted some cruel things to Porsha.

In messages, she called her friend a "lying ass big fat hungry bitch."

NeNe also called Porsha a “big piggy with the busted shape."

Viciously, NeNe told Porsha to "try dieting."

"This is what my so called ‘Big sis’ sent me 6 days after giving birth," Porsha accused on social media.

"NeNe is so miserable and ain’t happy for nobody," she wrote.

Porsha then included the tag: "#FatShamingANewMomShameOnYou."

Things got so bad that NeNe allegedly sent Porsha a cease and desist.

On this week's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe was singing a very different tune

"I’m sorry," NeNe said, hugging Porsha in Greece.

She affirmed: "I love you."

"I love you and I miss you so much,” Porsha replied. “I miss you such much, NeNe. It’s been really hard without you."

But the two of them didn't reach this point without a little work.

"Going to therapy with Dennis, it makes me think about the longterm value of a relationship,” Porsha explained to the camera.

She reasoned: “The reason why I have been so hurt by NeNe is because I valued our friendship."

"It really got strong throughout the years," Porsha expressed.

"Now I don’t give a f--k about what she was going through at the time," Porsha stated.

She explained that she felt this way "because what she did was uncalled for."

"But what I know is that I love the person that is in front of me," Porsha aded, "and I want to move past it, period."

"I had just had PJ, it was really hard,” she explained to NeNe about her own emotional state at the time.

“The timing of you and I having this war was like the worst possible time for me, period," Porsha told her friend.

"I couldn’t forgive," she added, "because it had hurt me that deep because it was at such a vulnerable time."

"And I just felt as though you didn’t care.," she confessed.

Porsha added: "So when I felt like you didn’t care, I let go of who we were."

"Out of everybody in the group who I have had issues with, that hurt me the most,” Porsha admitted.

“Because I genuinely love you," she affirmed, "I genuinely look up to you."

"But this s--t that we are arguing about has got us so far apart," Porsha lamented.

"I know what it is to be in postpartum," NeNe told her. "Obviously I’m a mother."

"I have two kids," she added, "so I feel bad that I said anything that may have hurt her."

"I’m sorry,” NeNe told Porsha. “At the end of the day, Porsha, I love you like a big sister. That’s real."

"And I want to be your sister, I want to be here for you and PJ, I do," she affirmed.

"I don’t want to see you hurt," NeNe added. "I want to be able to talk to you openly, and I want to still have that friendship."

"That was the worst time in my life, the worst time in my marriage,” NeNe explained on camera. “I just felt closed off and shut down."

"I didn’t have you guys to come to," she expressed. "I was crushed. I felt like if he left, I wouldn’t have anybody."

"Last year was the most trying time in my entire life,” NeNe shared, referring in part to Gregg's cancer.

“I needed my friends to see that I’m not always this strong woman," she added.

"When things become too much, I just instantly shut down," NeNe characterized. "I’m just glad to be in a better place."

"I do support you, I am here for you, I do pray for you," Porsha affirmed.

"But," she added, "I feel like you were already in a certain space where you were like, ‘These girls don’t have my back, these girls don’t support me.’"

"You just weren’t willing to hear us at that moment," Porsha said.

"I appreciate your understanding,” she expressed.

“And I want you to know as a friend, there’s certain boundaries that I’m not going to cross with you no more," Porsha shared.

"And I’m going to respect how you want to be treated," she added.

"And I feel like," Porsha concluded, "you will also respect how I want to be treated as a friend."

"I will," NeNe vowed, "I will."