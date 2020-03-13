Peter Weber's Mom to Madison Prewett: See Ya, Wouldn't Wanna Be Ya!

As previously reported, the totally expected has happened:

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have split.

The Bachelor and his runner-up -- who briefly became his girlfriiend after the two decided to date on Tuesday night's After the Final Rose special -- called off their relationship only 48 hours or so after agreeing to actually have one.

The news didn't come as a shock to many members of Bachelor Nation.

How could they, after so many members of Weber's family openly questioned the future of Peter and Madison?

They also questioned Madison herself, with Peter's brother writing this week that "[most] people don't have the slightest clue as to how far Madi is from what the TV shows."

He went on to trash Madison as fake and phony and altogether terrible.

This sibling was just following the lead of his mom, too.

As viewers know very well, Barbara Weber has been on Team Hannah Ann Rules and Madison Prewett Sucks since the first time she appeared on screen.

“I don’t want anyone to change him, because he is who he is and we love him the way he is,” Barbara told Madison during a face-to-face meeting, referring to how the famous virgin is saving herself for marriage.

Barbara proceeded to tell Peter that God wanted him to pick Hannah Ann over Madison.

No, really.

“[Madison’s] not there for you, bud,” Barbara told her son on air.

“But bud, you know what, I have to tell you something," she continued.

"I said a prayer last night. I said, ‘Lord, please, please guide Peter today and guide Madison to see where they’re at in this relationship,’ because you have a gem waiting for you who is madly, head over heels in love with you, and God put her there for you.

"I think God has answered my prayers and put the right person in your path.”

She was referring at the time to Hannah Ann Sluss.

So... now that Peter has proposed to Hannah Ann and dumped her...

... and now that Peter has sort of dated Madison for two days before breaking up with her, where does Barbara stand?

She does feel like she owes a mea culpa of any kind fo Prewett?

Heck. No.

“There’s nothing for me to apologize for,” Weber now tells Life & Style.

“Everyone thinks it’s just me … but it wasn’t just me. It’s the whole family. It’s not that we did not like Madison.

"My answer to that is I don’t know Madison … I don’t know her well enough to form an opinion on such.”

And yet: On the aforementioned After the Final Rose special, Barbara was seen in the audience, rolling her eyes any time Madison was on screen.

When host Chris Harrison asked Barbara for her thoughts, she didn’t hold back, even urging her husband, in Spanish, to back her up.

“Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed,” she said. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”

Ouch, right?

Except... she ended up being correct.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” the season 24 Bachelor wrote alongside a solo photo (above) in the early hours of Friday morning via Instagram.

He continued in this message:

“Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be OK with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.

"The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Taking the high road and refusing to slam anyone in Weber's family, Madison also confirmed the break-up and wrote on Instagram:

As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things.

I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.

@pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.

And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life.